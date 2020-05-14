Strava challenge: Walk, hike, climb or bike for a chance to win miles

While you’re not flying through the skies, you might be flying through your workouts! We’ve partnered with Strava, the #1 fitness app for runners and cyclists, to give away 250,000 miles to guests with our Miles on the Ground challenge.

One lucky person who joins the challenge will win 100,000 miles, two people will win 50,000 miles and five people will win 10,000 miles––for a total award of 250,000 miles!

Alaska employees, including Airlines President and cycling-enthusiast, Ben Minicucci, are also rising to the challenge––and want you to join in!

“Most of you aren’t able to fly and earn miles right now, so we wanted to start a friendly competition to reward some of our Mileage Plan members for the miles they’re putting in at home,” said Minicucci. “Strava is a great way to connect with friends, family and other athletes and stay healthy during this stressful time. Be safe and have fun!”

How to join:

If you track at least 360 minutes of physical activity on the Strava app between May 16 and May 30, 2020, you’ll be qualified for a chance to win up to 100,000 miles!

Whether you get there by exercising 45 minutes per day, four days a week or 30 minutes per day, six days a week—however you reach 360 minutes is up to you! Here’s a list of applicable activities you can record using the app.

Those who complete the challenge by May 30 will receive a completion badge and congratulations from Strava with a link to a page on alaskaair.com to register for the drawing. Participants must register by June 7 to be entered to win the miles.

We’ll be able to travel to faraway places soon. Until then, lace up your sneakers, dream up your next destination and download the app for a chance to win.

For complete terms and conditions of the challenge, visit https://www.alaskaair.com/content/legal/terms-conditions/contest-rules

Like this: Like Loading...