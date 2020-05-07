Ben Minicucci: Our safety commitment to you when you’re ready to fly

While we cannot predict the future, there are two things we know for certain. First, we can’t wait to fly with you again when the time is right. And second, when you and your family or business are ready, our incredible employees will be there to offer you the care you know and love––at the next level.

Our president, Ben Minicucci, shares how we’ve prepared for our guests to join us when you’re ready to fly. A special thanks to the employees featured in this video who are working nonstop to keep things moving. From all of us at Alaska, thank you & stay safe.

