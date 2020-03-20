Actions we’re taking to keep guests & employees safe

Updated: March 20

Every day seems to bring new developments related to the coronavirus and the uncertainty of the disease is unsettling. We are working directly with health officials as well as industry leaders for updates and best practices to ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees.

On the plane

New: We’re temporarily reducing food and drink service onboard. Learn more.

We’re temporarily reducing food and drink service onboard. Learn more. We’re enhancing aircraft cleaning between flights and will continue to evaluate our cleaning procedures. This is in addition to the regular cleanings between flights.

We will temporarily not be refilling used cups, including in First Class. We’re encouraging our guests to #FillBeforeYouFly to help us reduce our onboard waste.

Flight attendants may wear gloves during our food and beverage service.

We’re suspending warm towel service in First Class.

We’re discontinuing onboard sorting of recycling items to reduce touching passenger-handled materials.We’ll continue to collect and recycle materials on Horizon Air’s simplified beverage service of water and orange juice.

On some flights, we’re removing inflight entertainment tablets except those to Hawaii and Florida (where we have the highest usage of tablets) to make room for additional trash carts.

We’re encouraging guests to travel with hand sanitizer or anti-bacterial wipes out of an abundance of caution. Wipes can be used to clean armrests and tray tables. Note: The use of commercially available cleaning wipes on our leather seats can deteriorate the top coat of the leather. The cloth might look dirty afterward, but it’s actually the leather dye color that’s coming off.



At the airport, in our lounges & our company offices

We’re deploying hand sanitizer to all airports and company offices for use in our crew and break rooms, lounges, ticket counters and gates.

In our lounges, we’re pausing the use of fingerprint biometric scanner in our effective immediately. We’ve also removed seats at high-density areas and have added signage to encourage social distancing. We are limiting each location to 50% capacity. Capacity is posted near the entrance of the lounge. Read more.

We’re in communication with airports at locations we fly to ensure appropriate cleaning for public spaces.

Looking after our guests

New: Children traveling alone will only be accepted on nonstop flights through April 30, 2020. Learn more.

Children traveling alone will only be accepted on nonstop flights through April 30, 2020. Learn more. New: Entry restrictions are in place for travel to Canada and Costa Rica. Learn more.

Entry restrictions are in place for travel to Canada and Costa Rica. Learn more. We’re offering flexible travel options for our guests who decide not to travel because of concerns related to the virus. View full details at alaskaair.com.

View full details at alaskaair.com. Based on advice from medical experts in infectious diseases, we’re urging guests not to travel if they’re sick with an acute respiratory illness.

It never hurts to wash your hands. The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and clean running water. Learn more at cdc.gov/coronavirus/ .

