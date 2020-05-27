Russell Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore, Joel McHale salute the Class of 2020 grads in special video

This is a senior year for high school and college graduates like none other.

Among so many things, the pandemic scuttled graduation ceremonies – one of life’s proudest moments. Those public events canceled for safety reasons.

But make no mistake: The Class of 2020 deserves to be cheered.

So, we brought together some of our friends to salute all graduating seniors in a special video, led by our Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson. He’s joined by Ciara, Macklemore, Joel McHale, Gov. Jay Inslee, a few surprise appearances and some of our frontline employees, as well as a personal message from Brad Tilden, our CEO.

“In world of uncertainty, one thing was certain for us – we needed the Class of 2020 to know their milestone moment still shines,” said Shaunta Hyde, Alaska’s managing director of community relations. “The importance and value of education should never find its way out of the spotlight. We see you! And, c’mon, graduating from high school or college is a huge deal!”

The short video is being shared today with more than 88,000 high-school seniors in Washington state by their school districts, and it’s landing in the inboxes of thousands of college graduates across the state. The video will also be shown during virtual graduation ceremonies in the weeks ahead.

To all graduates, congratulations! May you and your dreams continue to soar.

