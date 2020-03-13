Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Our hearts go out to those around the world who’ve been impacted by the novel coronavirus. While authorities have not restricted travel where we fly, the safety and wellness of our guests and people come first. We are monitoring the situation closely and are following health officials guidance as well as industry experts to ensure best practices.

Safety

Clearing the air at Alaska Airlines: See our HEPA filters

Watch a 1-minute video of our HEPA air filtration technology.

See how we’re taking our cleaning process to the next level (video)

Actions we’re taking to keep guests & employees safe

Travel

Fly with peace of mind: Flexible travel options

We’re now offering more flexible travel options to give our guests peace of mind.

FAQs

Is it safe to travel? Q&A with health and industry experts

We have answers to the most-asked questions from our health and industry experts.

Media

Video: B-roll, aircraft cleaning, cabin air quality

Watch our enhanced cleaning process, download B-roll and other related video.

Photos: Aircraft, enhanced cleaning, cabin air

