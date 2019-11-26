We’re all about giving: See how our week of LIFT impacted communities around the country

Last month, more than 700 Alaska employees across our network came together to make flying matter during our companywide week of giving back to the communities we serve, called the Week of LIFT.

During the week, our people volunteered at over 20 events in nine cities across the United States, doing all sorts of good for more than 1,600 hours and raised over $145,000. Some, volunteered at local food banks, taught classes and participated in outdoor cleanups through organizations like KUPU in Honolulu, New York Cares in New York City, Covenant House in Anchorage, Reading Partners in the Bay Area and Mary’s Place in Seattle.

Here’s a breakdown of our week of giving:

Watch how Alaska employees surprised kids at Mary’s Place, part of our Week of LIFT: A roar of excitement filled the inside of Mary’s Place, a nonprofit in King County that provides safe, inclusive shelter services for women and families, on Friday afternoon while children and teens were surprised with a brand-new playroom and study space filled with games, bean bag chairs and a fresh coat of paint. See the reveal.

Opinion: Corporate responsibility isn’t all corporate — it’s about people and community (Puget Sound Business Journal): Open up the newspaper today, and you’ll find countless articles and opinion pieces on the role of a company – especially in times of growth. Is it jobs and innovation? Products that help people’s lives? Or is there a broader responsibility — to help solve challenging policy issues and enable the solutions? Or is the answer really “all of the above”? Read more

How we’re making flying matter for the long term: At Alaska, sustainability isn’t just a word; it’s a responsibility. One of our core values is to do the right thing, and that means delivering for all those who depend on us – for the long term. And our efforts are paying off. Learn more