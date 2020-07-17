Donate miles to support Black college students

Alaska Mileage Plan members can donate miles to the UNCF: United Negro College Fund to fly students to and from historically Black colleges and universities, as well as career-development opportunities like the annual HBCU Innovation Summit and more.

Throughout the month of August, Alaska will match every mile donated up to 500,000 miles. Miles donated will continue to help students fly to college tours at HBCUs, travel back and forth between school and home, and participate in a variety of leadership development programs and other programming offered by UNCF.

“Thank you Team Alaska and the Mileage plan family. Your generous support helps our UNCF students achieve their college and career dreams. Education can break the cycle of poverty and together we create access to educational opportunity, one student at a time,” said Linda Thompson-Black UNCF Pacific Northwest Area Development Director.

UNCF is one of more than a dozen other nonprofit organizations supported year-round by Alaska’s Mileage Plan members through the airline’s LIFT Miles donation program. Since 2011, members have donated more than 300 million miles.

How to give

Mileage Plan members can donate as few as 1,000 miles through Alaska’s LIFT Miles program at alaskaair.com/donatemiles. Bonus: Donating will help keep your account active if you haven’t been flying or redeeming as frequently.

UNCF also accepts cash donations for its various programs, including scholarships, mentorship and other programming. Learn more at uncf.org.

UNCF brings dreams within reach

In 2017, Alaska Airlines named UNCF a LIFT Miles partner which allows Alaska Mileage Plan members to donate miles to assist the organization in fulfilling its mission.

Founded in 1944, UNCF is the national leader in the effort to expand college access for Black students and other minority groups.

“UNCF does amazing work, and we’re thrilled Mileage Plan members have the opportunity to help further this organization’s mission,” said Shaunta Hyde, a UNCF board member and Alaska’s managing director of community relations. “We chose UNCF because the work they do has a direct impact on underserved Black communities across the United States.”

Supporting young people and helping them to pursue their educational dreams is an initiative that Alaska strongly supports. Alaska believes that every young person deserves the opportunity to have the best start in life, and education allows them the opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams.

Additional partner organizations Mileage Plan members can donate to include The Nature Conservancy, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Medical Teams International, Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center, National Forest Foundation, Fisher House Foundation, Dream Foundation, Angel Flight West, Seattle Children’s Hospital, and the Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief pool, and the Alaska Airlines Miles for Youth. Learn more at alaskaair.com/donatemiles.

