Alaska Airlines offers last-minute gift ideas for the traveler in your life

With holiday shopping going mostly virtual in 2020, Alaska is sharing some of the airline’s favorite gift ideas for the aviation geek, frequent traveler, ski lover and more in your life. Give the gift of travel for 2021, along with some of the most unique airline swag available online at the Alaska Company Store.

For the Frequent Traveler

We all deserve something to look forward to next year. For the frequent traveler in your life, consider giving a travel gift certificate for a new adventure in 2021. Alaska Airlines gift certificates can be emailed or printed, are available in increments between $25-$500, and never expire – and best of all, no wrapping required! Pair it with some Alaska-branded gear fit for the seasoned travel professional they are, from toiletry organizers to luggage tags and reusable water bottles.

For the Snow Bunny

Did you know that if you fly Alaska to some of the nation’s premier skiing destinations, you can ski for free? Top ski resorts in Alaska, Montana and beyond offer deals like free lift passes when you show your Alaska boarding pass. Purchase a travel gift certificate through Alaska, and the snow bunny in your life can hit the slopes for free at some of the best ski resorts with this 2-for-1 gift. Pair it with things to keep them cozy after a long day in the cold, like an Alaska beanie, coffee mug or blanket. P.S. – when you fly Alaska, your skis count toward your regular checked baggage, meaning no oversize or overweight fees, ever.

For the Wine Lover

The only thing better than wine and cheese is wine and an Alaska Fruit & Cheese Platter. If you’re looking for a gift for the wine lover in your life, Alaska flies to some of the country’s top wine destinations – why not book a future trip to wine country to celebrate making it through 2020! As an added bonus: when you fly to one of 30 premier wine destinations on the West Coast, your Wine Flies Free. That’s right – travelers can check a full case of wine for free. And, the perfect pairing is one of Alaska’s famous “fruit & cheese platter” themed gifts from the company store.

For the New Parent

At Alaska, one of our philosophies is to inspire a love for travel from a young age. Alaska has gifts for the new parents in your life – from toys to cute and kitschy onesies. And, if you’re looking for an extra special gift in honor of baby’s first holiday, consider donating Alaska miles in their honor. Alaska’s LIFT Miles program offers Mileage Plan™ members a unique and meaningful way to support important causes, including Make-A-Wish®, Fisher House Foundation™, The Nature Conservancy® and disaster relief organizations.

For the Kraken Fan

As an official sponsor of Seattle’s new NHL team, the Kraken, the Alaska Company Store serves as a one-stop shop for some of the most popular Seattle Kraken gear. For the Kraken fan who just can’t wait for the first puck to drop, make sure they’re ready for game day with gear from head to toe, like hats, shirts and more.

For the Aviation Geek

There’s nothing a true aviation geek loves more than some merch to represent their favorite airline. This year, give the gift of Alaska Airlines history and tradition with vintage-inspired items, license plate covers, branded clothing and more.

