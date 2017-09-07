TRAVEL ALERT: Hurricane Irma and Florida Airports

Update: Sept. 8, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. PDT

We’ve added additional cancellations as Hurricane Irma prepares to make landfall in Florida. We’ll be keeping close watch on the storm and its impacts, which could affect how soon airports will reopen.

Fort Lauderdale

All flights for Alaska and Virgin America are canceled through Monday.

Orlando

All flights for Alaska and Virgin America are canceled through Monday.

Tampa

Alaska has canceled flights through Monday.

Original post: Sept. 7, 2017 at 3 p.m. PDT

As of 3 p.m. PDT this afternoon, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have canceled 50 flights in and out of airports in Florida and Havana, Cuba, as the serious threat of Hurricane Irma moves through the Caribbean and closer to the U.S. mainland.

Both airlines have flexible travel policies in place to help guests who need to change, cancel or postpone their flights into airports that could be impacted. The latest on Alaska’s travel policy for Hurricane Irma can be found here. For Virgin America, check here.

Virgin America added an extra flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco today to accommodate additional guests who wanted to leave South Florida, and to help evacuate our employees from the area. It departs Fort Lauderdale at 8 p.m. EDT.

Here’s the latest on flights that have been canceled:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Alaska: The daily round trip flight between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale has been canceled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 8-10). Six flights total.

Flight 35 – Fort Lauderdale to Seattle

Flight 38 – Seattle to Fort Lauderdale

Virgin America: Twelve flights have been canceled between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles, and six flights between Fort Lauderdale and San Francisco, for Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday. Flight 1321 – Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles Flight 1322 – Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale Flight 1334 – Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale Flight 1337 – Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles Flight 1340 – San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale Flight 1349 – Fort Lauderdale to San Francisco



Orlando (MCO)

Alaska: Fourteen flights from Seattle, Portland and San Diego are canceled on Saturday and Sunday. Flight 727 – Orlando to Portland, Oregon Flight 728 – Portland to Orlando Flight 16 – Seattle to Orlando Flight 19 – Orlando to Seattle Flight 760 – San Diego to Orlando Flight 339 – Orlando to San Diego Flight 9 – Orlando to Seattle Flight 10 – Seattle to Orlando

Virgin America: Eight flights have been canceled for Saturday and Sunday from Los Angeles and San Francisco. Flight 1300 – San Francisco to Orlando Flight 1305 – Orlando to San Francisco Flight 1312 – Los Angeles to Orlando Flight 1315 – Orlando to Los Angeles



Tampa (TPA)

Alaska: The one daily flight is still scheduled. A decision on the Saturday flight will come on Friday.

Havana (HAV)

Alaska: The daily round trip flight from Los Angeles is canceled on Saturday and Sunday. Flight 286 – Los Angeles to Havana Flight 287 – Havana to Los Angeles



Both Alaska and Virgin America are keeping very close watch on Hurricane Irma and its potential impact on flights and airport operations.