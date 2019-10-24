Video: How this community college is preparing students for careers in aviation (PBS)

In Bend, Oregon, Central Oregon Community College is preparing students for careers in aviation, where they spoke with Assistant Chief & Aviation Program Coordinator Bryan McKune, who is also the Manager of Pilot Development at Alaska Airlines. According to Boeing, 800,000 new pilots will be needed worldwide over the next 20 years. To resolve this critical need, students like Beverly Taylor are cultivating their own career success. PBS Special correspondent Cat Wise reports.

Video:

Original story aired on PBS NewsHour on October 22, 2019.