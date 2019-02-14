We pledge to increase our African American female pilots by 2025
From left: Alaska Airlines First Officer Kim Ford, Alaska Airlines Captain Tara Wright, Alaska Airlines Senior Diversity & Inclusion Specialist Theressa Irigon-Rachetto, Sisters of the Skies President & United Airlines Captain Theresa Claiborne, Alaska Airlines First Officer Mallory Cave
Today’s flight deck is full of incredible professionals, but also lacking diversity. African American female pilots make up about one half of 1 percent of all professional pilots across the industry. At Alaska, we’re all about people and reflecting those we serve, but this statistic is a reminder of how far we have to go.
This morning, we signed a new pledge with Sisters of the Skies, a nonprofit committed to pilot diversity. We aim to increase our female African American pilots over the next six years across Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, and support the path to expose and inspire more young women to get there.
“When we foster an inclusive environment that recognizes, respects, and visibly reflects all people, it makes us stronger,” said Andy Schneider, Alaska Airlines vice president of people. “Quite simply, creating an airline people love is not possible unless we walk the talk around diversity and inclusion.”
Today, we only have four African American female pilots at Alaska and Horizon combined, which is about 1 percent. It begs the question: why so few?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a pool of qualified African American women ready to be hired. And creating this pool takes time.
Tara Wright, Alaska Airlines captain and Sisters of the Skies director of development, volunteers her time to try to inspire more women of color to pursue aviation careers.
“I met a high school senior recently who said she couldn’t be a pilot because her vision wasn’t good,” she recalled. “I told her, ‘Well, you’ve got some outdated information.’ We need more support mechanisms in place, so young girls of color see aviation as a viable career path.”
Wright helped shed light on the issue, when she and her co-pilot were the first all-female, African American pilot team in Alaska Airlines history on Mother’s Day last year.
“If we quadruple the number of African American female pilots at Alaska, we’ll be leading the charge. That would be a huge achievement when you consider where we are as an industry,” she continued.
With a commercial pilot shortage, it’s imperative we cultivate talent in our communities. And regardless of a shortage, it is important to build a workforce of incredible opportunity that is accessible to all.
Alaska Airlines Captain Will Mcquillen, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) Master Executive Council chairman, agrees.
“Amid a commercial pilot shortage, it is incumbent upon Alaska Airlines’ success to ensure that they are hiring the strongest candidates,” he said. “Diversity is an important element of that goal and we are pleased to see this partnership with Sisters of the Skies.”
The Sisters of the Skies approach to promoting pilot diversity – supporting current pilots through mentorship and encouragement, and increasing the number of future pilots with models and mentors, exposure and training – is consistent with how Alaska approaches creating opportunity.
Like anything, it is valuable to have a goal! We will honor our pledge by:
- Having support mechanisms in place to assist in the retention and promotion of existing African American female pilots currently working on mainline aircraft in either pilot seat.
- Enhancing processes and programs that provide education, mentorship, training and scholarships to developing African American female pilots from non-certificated pilots to Airline Transport Pilot (ATP)-certificated pilots through programs such as Solo Flight Academy and Girls Rock Wings.
- Connecting with kids to generate excitement in aviation and models in our own pilots, through efforts like Alaska Airlines Aviation Day, the Michael P. Anderson program and Amelia’s Club.
Kim Ford, Alaska Airlines first officer and Sisters of the Skies member, believes these are the right steps to be taking – and hopes our work doesn’t stop there.
“I’m so proud that Alaska Airlines is dedicated to supporting aerospace education, inspiring youth to achieve their dreams, and to increasing diversity at Alaska and Horizon,” she said. “It is also important to study the barriers to women of color getting to the flight deck and pathways to success in their careers.”
If we’re able to achieve our goal, Captain Scott Day, who oversees our pilot group, believes the benefits will be far-reaching.
“Having pilots with different backgrounds and experiences is extremely beneficial and specifically adds to the overall health of our company,” he said. “I trained to be a pilot in Bethel, Alaska, and I know it’s not easy. I remain inspired by kids from native communities who get excited about aviation and pursue the rigorous training to become commercial pilots, and am honored by the opportunity to continue advancing diversity in our profession with the Sisters of the Skies pledge.”
As a community member, not just a pilot, Ford is proud of where we’re headed and optimistic about the future.
“As a member of the community, when I see a company that values diversity, that’s a company that I want to support,” Ford said. “As an employee, that’s a workplace and a flight deck where I am proud to be!”
I’m sorry. But I feel compelled to respond to some of the comments on here about hiring people based on competency versus race or gender.
Nowhere did the article say or did Alaska imply that race and/or gender would be the sole criteria for a job. Yes, the job should go to the most qualified person, but have you all forgotten that for DECADES this was not the case? Where were you then? Did you cry out against the injustice of hiring on the basis of gender (male) and race (white) back then? Ever? At any time? Where does all this vociferous outcry come from now?
If you have been silent on the discussion regarding the inequality of treatment and exclusion of women, and minorities in the workplace and in certain industries, then you do have the right to say anything about a deliberate attempt in evening the playing field of years of discrimination. Would you start a game of Monopoly and have new people join in without starting the game all over again? No, because that wouldn’t be fair. All Alaska is doing is trying to level the playing field hiring more women and minorities. That should make one feel good not angry or entitled. Affirmative action is illegal in the workplace only with certain limited exceptions. So all of you in an uproar please relax.
Finally, to the person who said it should be for all minorities not just AAs, I agree, which is why the article specifically addressed youth “of color.” This initiative just happens to be led by a group
of AA women “of color” occurring during Black History month. I’m sorry so many of my co-worker feel the way they do about expanding opportunities for every American.
Thank you Alaska, for taking this initiative! Diversity in hiring is so important, and although “quotas” and “ratios” can be difficult to conceive and implement with such a sensitive and complicated issue, it’s important to remember that hiring often comes down to choosing between equally qualified candidates. It’s good to know that Alaska not only seeks to examine their own potential bias in interviews and hiring, but to go the extra step and partner with those who encourage and inspire potential pilots early, in groups often overlooked.
What a wonderful initiative. Alaska Air, let’s get it done!
I didn’t think it was possible to love this company more. This makes my heart happy and really exemplifies Being Remarkable!
Having worked in the defense industry with diversity goals for many years, I commend Alaska Airlines. Diversity, should not just be about race. It is diversity of thought, which can come from age differences, life experiences, differing backgrounds, as well as color, creed and religion, that adds true value. Alaska Airlines should strive to hire the best qualified pilots, regardless of color. If there is a commercial pilot shortage, I would hope that encouraging all color of youth, including and not just African American. would be the ideal goal. Hiring the best qualified pilots, regardless of color, should be the goal.
Kudos to Alaska Airlines for taking this initiative!
Congratulations team. This is a great step forward.
BEST story ever!!
