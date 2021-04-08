Alaska Airlines to open new lounge in San Francisco this summer

New lounge membership pricing to take effect this fall

Late this summer, we’ll be opening a new Alaska Lounge at San Francisco International Airport’s Terminal 2.

We’ll move into the former American Airlines Admirals Club space, which will allow us to open a new lounge quickly as guests start to return to travel.

“We’re always looking for ways to be more responsive to our guests and amenities that make travel more relaxing. SFO has been the top-requested Alaska Lounge location by our guests for years,” said Sangita Woerner, SVP of marketing and guest experience. “So many people are dreaming of travel this year, so we wanted to open up our newest Alaska Lounge as quickly and efficiently as possible – and renovating this space in Terminal 2 allows us to do that.”

About the new lounge:

When completed, the lounge at SFO will be the second-largest Alaska Lounge, just under 10,000 square ft.

The space is centrally located in Terminal 2, with easy access to additional dining and shopping options for guests

The lounge will have an espresso bar staffed by a trained barista, a full bar featuring complimentary local craft brews, West Coast wines and spirits and a wine selection of guest favorites like made-to-order pancakes from our famous pancake printer, steel-cut oatmeal, fresh salads and hearty soups.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the opening of the Alaska Lounge at SFO,” said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “As the recovery of air travel continues, travelers can look forward to more and more amenities at SFO. The Alaska Lounge offers a great way for people to relax, recharge, and enjoy the friendly service that they’re known for.”

Alaska in the Bay Area:

We’re continuing to expand our presence in the Bay Area. We now operate more than 80 daily flights from Bay Area airports (San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland). In June, we’ll begin service to Anchorage and Bozeman, Montana from SFO. We also recently announced:

As of April 4, we resumed service to Honolulu and Maui from SFO.

We’ll resume service to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta from SJC in early April.

We’ll begin new service to Missoula, Montana, from SJC starting in May.

New lounge membership pricing:

Beginning in October, we’ll be updating our lounge membership structure to give members more options and flexibility as we work to control our costs.

This fall, we’ll offer two tiers of lounge memberships:

Alaska Lounge: Members will receive access to all Alaska Lounges when flying on any airline.

Members will receive access to all Alaska Lounges when flying on any airline. Alaska Lounge Plus: Members will receive access to all Alaska Lounges and an extended network of partner airline lounges across the country, including all American Airlines Admirals Clubs.

Pricing will update to the following, remaining as one of the best values for lounge membership in the industry:

Alaska Lounge membership: $450 annually ($350 for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold 75k members)

$450 annually ($350 for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold 75k members) Alaska Lounge Plus membership: $600 annually ($500 for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold 75k members)

$600 annually ($500 for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold 75k members) New lounge membership enrollments and renewals made before Alaska’s two-tier structure goes into effect in October will be grandfathered into an Alaska Lounge Plus membership for the duration of the membership period.

