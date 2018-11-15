Ohhh, the possibilities at Paine Field! Tickets now on sale for 18 daily departures to 8 cities

If you live north of Seattle and throughout Snohomish County, we’re ready to make your day with some news you’ve probably been waiting to hear: We’re now selling tickets for 18 daily nonstop flights between Paine Field in Everett, Washington, and eight West Coast cities.

Say hello to Alaska flights at a more convenient, brand new airport terminal, and goodbye to a potentially much farther drive south to Sea-Tac Airport.

The first day of scheduled service is Feb. 11, 2019, subject to government approval. The all-jet service from Paine Field will be provided by Horizon Air flying the Embraer 175 aircraft featuring first class and premium class cabins.

Seating near one of the fireplaces in the gate area at Paine Field.
Seating in the gate area at Paine Field.
A rendering of the new terminal at Paine Field.
The self-service check-in area at front of Paine Field terminal.
Seating in the gate area at Paine Field.

We’re also excited to offer more options to our guests. We recently acquired five additional gate times at Paine Field, which would allow us to offer up to 18 daily nonstop departures in early 2019 upon receipt of required government approvals. This would mean more frequencies to several of the previously announced destinations: Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California.

“We’re tremendously honored to be a part of this historic moment with the opening of a brand new commercial airport,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer. “Providing all new service from Paine Field and further expanding where we fly our guests, including from our Global Partners’ major international hubs, highlights the strong growth in our region and a thriving West Coast.”

fbkvr5da resized e1542223046556 Ohhh, the possibilities at Paine Field! Tickets now on sale for 18 daily departures to 8 cities

To celebrate the start of ticket sales, we’re offering a two-day sale on fares to and from Paine Field, starting at low as $39 one-way*. And for all nonstop flights flown to and from Paine Field through March 31, 2019, Mileage Plan members will earn double miles after they register for a special promotion**.

After the initial start of service on Feb. 11, the planned daily flight frequencies will increase over the course of several weeks to ensure new operations are running smoothly. Here’s how that looks on our flight schedule:

Flight Schedule

Service Begins Route Flight Time
Feb. 11 only Paine Field-Las Vegas 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Feb. 11 only Las Vegas-Paine Field 1:55 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 Paine Field-Los Angeles 7:00 a.m.-9:40 a.m.
Feb. 12 Los Angeles-Paine Field 10:25 a.m.-1:20 p.m.
Feb. 12 Paine Field-San Jose 2:00 p.m.-4:05 p.m.
Feb. 12 San Jose-Paine Field 5:45 p.m.-7:55 p.m.
Feb. 14 Paine Field-San Francisco 8:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Feb. 14 Paine Field-Portland 9:05 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
Feb. 14 San Francisco-Paine Field 12:05 p.m.-2:20 p.m.
Feb. 14 Paine Field-San Francisco 3:00 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
Feb. 14 San Francisco-Paine Field 6:00 p.m.-8:25 p.m.
Feb. 15 Portland-Paine Field 7:40 a.m.-8:40 a.m.
Feb. 15 Paine Field-Las Vegas 9:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m.
Feb. 15 Las Vegas-Paine Field 12:35 p.m.-3:20 p.m.
Feb. 15 Paine Field-Los Angeles 4:00 p.m.-6:50 p.m.
Feb. 15 Los Angeles-Paine Field 7:55 p.m.-10:50 p.m.
Feb. 18 Paine Field-Portland 6:30 a.m.-7:25 a.m.
Feb. 18 Portland-Paine Field 10:20 a.m.-11:20 a.m.
Feb. 18 Paine Field-Phoenix 12:00 p.m.-2:55 p.m.
Feb. 18 Phoenix-Paine Field 4:55 p.m.-7:05 p.m.
Feb. 18 Paine Field-San Diego 7:45 p.m.-10:35 p.m.
Feb. 19 San Diego-Paine Field 7:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Feb. 19 Paine Field-Los Angeles 11:25 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 Los Angeles-Paine Field 3:35 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 Paine Field-Los Angeles 7:10 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Feb. 20 Los Angeles-Paine Field 7:10 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
Feb. 20 Paine Field-San Diego 10:40 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 San Diego-Paine Field 2:20 p.m.-5:20 p.m.
Feb. 20 Paine Field-Portland 6:00 p.m.-6:55 p.m.
Feb. 20 Portland-Paine Field 9:40 p.m.-10:35 p.m.
March 11 Paine Field-San Jose 7:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m.
March 11 San Jose-Paine Field 10:30 a.m.-12:40 p.m.
March 11 Paine Field-Portland 1:20 p.m.-2:15 p.m.
March 11 Portland-Paine Field 3:55 p.m.-4:50 p.m.
March 11 Paine Field-Las Vegas 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
March 11 Las Vegas-Paine Field 8:45 p.m.-11:25 p.m.
March 12 Paine Field-Orange County 8:00 a.m.-11:10 a.m.
March 12 Orange County-Paine Field 5:50 p.m.-8:40 p.m.

Flight times based on local time zones.

*Fare Terms & Conditions apply. Flights subject to government approval.

**Offer Terms & Conditions apply. Limited time offer.

  4. I emphatically join the chorus: Please add Palm Springs! You’d immediately get our business.

  5. I would love it if it were to Spokane or Boise. Both places are small airports and once a week would be nice. There would be a lot of money there as so many of the planes from Spokane have issues landing at SeaTac as they don’t have a gate.

  8. We are so greatdul for this new offering, thank you Alaska! If you ever expand destinations, we’d love to see Walla Walla, Spokane and Redmond (Bend) added to Paine.

  9. Considering IT companies between San Francisco and Seattle, too less flights and odd timings for it. Early morning and evening flights are good for regular travelers and business executives.

