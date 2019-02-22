Video: Paine Field terminal sneak peek

  Posted on February 22, 2019 By

 Comment

We’re getting super excited! Our first flights from Paine Field in Everett, Washington take off March 4. We’ll soon have 18 daily nonstop departures to 8 terrific West Coast destinations. For so many of our guests – especially those who live in North Puget Sound – this new airport will be a game-changer.

Today, we’re sharing a sneak peek of what’s in store:

Before flying out of Paine Field for the first time, you may be wondering the best route to get there, where to park, and what food and drink options you’ll have. Propeller Airports – which operates the new terminal – has launched a website to help travelers plan their trips. We recommend checking it out!

And don’t forget: It’s not too late to buy your Alaska Airlines tickets for Paine Field flights.

Related stories:

 Category: Alaska Airlines      Tags:

Leave a reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Book a trip image
Categories
About the Blog
We also want to hear from you! Feel free to share your travel stories, comments and suggestions in the story comments. Learn More
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines Blog

Proudly powered by WordPress · Theme: Adventure by Organic Themes.

%d bloggers like this: