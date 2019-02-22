Video: Paine Field terminal sneak peek

We’re getting super excited! Our first flights from Paine Field in Everett, Washington take off March 4. We’ll soon have 18 daily nonstop departures to 8 terrific West Coast destinations. For so many of our guests – especially those who live in North Puget Sound – this new airport will be a game-changer.

Today, we’re sharing a sneak peek of what’s in store:

Before flying out of Paine Field for the first time, you may be wondering the best route to get there, where to park, and what food and drink options you’ll have. Propeller Airports – which operates the new terminal – has launched a website to help travelers plan their trips. We recommend checking it out!

And don’t forget: It’s not too late to buy your Alaska Airlines tickets for Paine Field flights.



