Information involving PenAir Flight 3296 marketed by Alaska Airlines

Posted: 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2019

PenAir has provided an updated statement on Flight 3296.

It is with deep sorrow that we have confirmed that one of our critically injured passengers from PenAir Flight 3296 passed away last night.

“On behalf of PenAir, Ravn Air Group and all our employees throughout the company, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of our passenger who passed away,” said Dave Pflieger, President RavnAir Group.

Our entire team is devastated by this tragic incident. The thoughts of all 1,300 of our employees are with those who were hurt or affected.

Updates will be provided on an ongoing basis, as soon as more information becomes available.

Posted: 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2019

On Thursday at 5:40 p.m. local time, PenAir Flight 3296 was involved in an incident while landing at Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

Right now, our highest priority is the safety and care of everyone who was onboard the flight. Our hearts are with them, their families and employees at PenAir.

While the aircraft is operated by PenAir and the crew are PenAir employees, this flight was marketed by Alaska Airlines and the passengers are our guests. At this point, we understand 39 passengers and three crew members were onboard. We’re still gathering information about the welfare of those on the flight and the incident itself.

We have established a toll-free hotline for anyone who believes they may have a family member or friend onboard. The telephone number, accessible from the United States and Canada, is 1-888-283-2153. A telephone number that’s accessible from Mexico is 001-877-542-6973.

We will continue to work closely with PenAir, who is leading the response. This page will be updated as we learn more information.

Posted: 10:15 p.m. on Oct.17, 2019

Posted: 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019

PenAir Flight 3296 marketed by Alaska Airlines from Anchorage to Dutch Harbor, Alaska was involved in an incident during landing at 5:40 p.m. local time today. There are 39 passengers and three crew members onboard. We’re still gathering information about the welfare of those onboard and the incident itself. PenAir operates the Anchorage-Dutch Harbor service for Alaska with a Saab 2000 aircraft. Flight 3296 departed Anchorage at 3:15 p.m. local time.