Historic heat wave impacting travel in Pacific Northwest & beyond

Heat continues to hit the West, especially the Northwest, with record shattering temperatures that are expected to continue for much of the week, says the National Weather Service.

Our airport employees are experiencing the hottest temperature of all, where on the ramp it can be 20 degrees hotter. Today, our people could be facing upwards of 130 degree weather in Seattle and Portland.

As the COVID-19 pandemic nears an end and our operations ramp up, our teams are working hard to support travelers’ return to air travel. However, the unprecedented heat along with staffing gaps in some of our frontline areas, are putting strains on our operation.

We are taking proactive steps to get ahead of these challenges and keep the safety of our people and operations at the forefront. Actions we are taking include:

We are managing our schedule and communicating any changes with our guests. While we never want to let our guests down, only a small fraction of our flights have been pre-canceled and we are doing our best to re-accommodate those guests. We encourage guests to reach out to our Care teams via our online channels for faster service. If you need assistance we are here to help. However, our reservations team is currently experiencing high call volumes and long wait times so if the reason for your call is not urgent, we kindly ask you to try us at a later time or visit alaskaair.com where you can make changes to your travel and check your flight status. If you’ve been impacted by a baggage delay and have not yet filed a claim, please visit the nearest baggage office at your arrival station. You can find baggage station hours on alaskaair.com. As a part of our Next-Level Care, we’ve permanently eliminated change fees for Main and First Class fares* purchased on or after May 1, 2021 so you can freely change your plans if needed. Learn more. To fill staffing gaps, we are temporarily relocating staff from markets where there is less demand to those with more need.

Heat is also currently impacting our operations in Burbank, Fresno, New Orleans, Ontario, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Portland, Redmond, Sacramento, Seattle, Spokane, Texas and Tucson. For all travel advisores visit alaskaair.com

Traveling with pets? Due to extreme temperature forecasts June 21 – July 7, 2021, animals will not be accepted for travel in the baggage compartment to or from most of these airports. Pets traveling in the cabin with their owners will be accepted on all flights. For pets traveling via Alaska Air Cargo, please contact our cargo call center at 1-800-225-2752.

Finally, we are keeping our teams safe by delivering water and cool towels to employees, and offering “cool down vans” so ground operations employees can take a break with air conditioning. These extra steps may slow our operations, but keeping our teams safe and cool is our top priority.

We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience. Stay cool!

*Our 24-hour cancellation policy applies to all fares, otherwise Saver fares purchased on or after May 1, 2021, may not be changed or canceled. For flights purchased through April 30, 2021, change and cancellation fees are waived for all fares, including Saver fares by our peace of mind waiver.

Like this: Like Loading...