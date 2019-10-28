California wildfires trigger flight cancellations at Santa Rosa

Dangerous wildfires are once again raging across parts of California. On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency. We’re most concerned about everyone’s safety and getting out of harm’s way.

The fires are impacting air travel. The Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County (STS) Airport in Santa Rosa has halted commercial air service due to the nearby Kincade fire.

We have temporarily suspended all of our 18 daily inbound and outbound flights through Thursday, Oct. 31, which includes nonstop service between Santa Rosa and five destinations: Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

In the Los Angeles area, the Getty fire – burning near the famous museum – has triggered mandatory evacuations. At this point, smoke from the fires has not impacted our operations at any of the Southern California airports.

In support of the California communities that are affected by the wildfires, we’ll match up to one million Mileage Plan miles donated by our guests to the Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool.

We’ve posted a travel advisory for Santa Rosa on alaskaair.com, which will allow our guests to change or cancel their flight without incurring a fee.

For those with a flight into the Southern California airports, please monitor your flight status regularly on our website. You can also sign up for flight notifications, which allows us to notify you of any last-minute delays, cancellations or gate changes by email or text message.

Stay safe, California.