Here’s to one team, one goal in 2018
We recently closed the books on a very good 2017, and before we get too much further into 2018, I want to pause and reflect on what you, our customers, have helped create.
Measured as a whole, 2017 was a remarkable year. We flew 44 million of you around this incredible country – and beyond – with the great value and the caring and genuine service that has made Alaska Airlines successful for more than 85 years. We also made significant progress in our merger with Virgin America, achieving a single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration in early January. By the end of April, we will have a single shopping/reservations/check-in system, and we will be 75 percent complete with the process of merging our companies – which means a more streamlined experience for you.
Looking ahead to 2018, Virgin America is bringing fresh energy and ideas as we update our guest experience. A recent article in Condé Nast Traveler says the merger of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America is “what happens when the cool kid of the skies hooks up with the straight-A student. You get a straight-A student who’s now dressing a little more punk rock and cracking open a beer in the parking lot.”
Our teams have been working hard at Alaska to incorporate all that guests love about Virgin America into the Alaska Airlines brand they respect and can count on. We’re two incredible, pioneering airlines in the business and we’re linking arms for the future.
Here’s some of what you can expect
- A lot more places to fly. We added 44 new routes in the last year, along with the 38 additional routes operated by Virgin America.
- High-speed satellite Wi-Fi implementation in our Boeing and Airbus aircraft, starting with the first airplane in March.
- Updated and expanded airport lounges, and a New York/JFK lounge opening in April and a new 15,000-square-foot flagship lounge in Seattle – opening in 2019.
- Modern new interiors on our aircraft with blue mood lighting on board, and a single Alaska-branded airport experience with music to celebrate our West Coast
- More free texting, and more than 200 movies and TV shows running for free, direct to your device.
- West Coast-inspired onboard food and beverage choices, including healthy natural ingredients, full-pour regional wine and microbrews.
Living our values
We’re also proud to be making a difference in other ways, such as:
- Winning with our people. We rewarded our employees with $148 million in bonuses for their fantastic 2017 performance.
- Embracing equality. Alaska received a perfect score of 100 percent for workplace equality on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index.
- Leading the industry in fuel efficiency for the seventh consecutive year as measured by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.
- Giving back in our communities. Alaska donated over $14 million and contributed more than 32,000 volunteer hours in 2017 to support nonprofits, especially those connecting young people with education and opportunity.
- Running a great airline. Alaska ranked in the top five of the most engaged companies, and the highest airline, in the U.S. by Forbes Insights, which measured social media engagement, net promoter scores and year-over-year sales growth.
As you can see, we’re making fantastic progress and 2018 is shaping up to be a great year to be part of Alaska Airlines. We’re making investments in our community and in our business as well as offering great value, genuine caring service, a generous loyalty program and a safe and reliable operation. Thank you for being on the journey with us, and for supporting our incredible growth over the years. Our commitment to you is that we’re going to do everything we can to continue creating an airline people love.
Good job but let’s see about opening a
San Diego Alaska Lounge in 2018 and
Increasing service to Tucson
Love Alaska Airlines. Please add Hartford (BDL) and West Palm Beach (PBI) direct flights!
Direct or nonstop?
Although I was concerned with the merge of Virgin America and Alaska Airlines I have to say I am so im[ressed with every single encounter I have had with Alaska Airlines. My father passed away this past December and the concern and compassion shown to me and my family was overwhelming. From the reservation desk that quietly calmed me through my tears as I made reservations for my family to attend the services to the gate persons who helped my husband and I get seats together to the in-flight crew that talked to me to comfort me. Truly above and beyond anything I could have hoped for. I am a new loyal fan of Alaska and plan to make it my sole airline for all possible flights. Job well done!!!
That’s great to hear! Please add Hartford (BDL) – New England’s second-largest airport!
Great job!
Please look into nonstops connecting San Antonio with more west coast destinations.
Please add back American as a partner. They are a wonderful airline and go to cities Alaska doesn’t that I need to fly to.
Before I become a AA member.
👍 Agree 100%!
Please add more flights to Phoenix Az from Portland Oregon nonstop. There’s only two now and it’s difficult to get a seat. The flights are always full and overbooked. I’ve been flying Alaska for 25 and it’s more difficult than ever to get to Phoenix all the time.
More flights from BOI.
Regional flights within idaho again please.
Former 75k
I hope Ken in Boise was the recipient of a bonus. He was beyond helpful to me recently when I had to get to BOI for my dearest uncle’s funeral. I applaud Alaska for empowering their employees to provide THE BEST service in the industry.
The competing airline on which I am a HIGH MILEAGE FF does not give their employees ANY discretion when it comes to customer service. If you flew to Paris or Singapore I would have high status on YOUR airline!! Kudos to Alaska.