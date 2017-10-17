A winning team: Alaska and Virgin America take home top awards in 2017

Condé Nast Traveler named Virgin America “Best U.S. Airline” in their 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards for the 10th year in a row this morning. Alaska Airlines took the third spot. Virgin America has taken the top spot in the poll every year since the airline began flying.

“This is a celebration of the Best in the World and you are part of it,” the Condé Nast Traveler Team said in the official announcement.

The award is especially significant because it’s based on ratings from more than 300,000 readers. Tens of thousands of readers also submit both positive and negative comments about their recent travel experiences of the world’s cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and airports.

The award win comes on the heels of Virgin America winning “Top Domestic Airline” in Travel + Leisure Magazine’s World’s Best Awards readers’ survey for a 10th consecutive year in July. In May, Alaska ranked highest in customer satisfaction among traditional carriers in North America, 10 years in a row in the J.D. Power 2018-2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study.

Together, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America this year have racked up over 20 awards this year including:

Highest in customer satisfaction among traditional carriers in North America, 10 years in a row

In May, Alaska Airlines ranked highest in airline customer satisfaction among traditional carriers for the tenth consecutive year in the J.D. Power 2008-2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study.

APEX Official Airline Ratings & Passenger Choice Awards

In 2017, both Alaska and Virgin America earned 5-star awards in the APEX Official Airline Rankings. Alaska Airlines received the award in the Major Regional group, and Virgin America in the Low Cost group. In addition to overall rating, Virgin America took home an APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Seat Comfort.

No. 1 in performance and quality

Airline Quality Rating

Alaska Airlines ranks No. 1 in the Airline Quality Rating for 2017. AQR is the most comprehensive study of performance and quality of the largest airlines in the U.S., and ratings are based on mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance and involuntary denied boarding.

No. 1 overall U.S. carrier

Wall Street Journal

Alaska Airlines ranked highest overall in its 2016 Airline Scorecard. Alaska has received the highest ranking four years in a row. Virgin America ranked No. 3 overall in 2016. Rankings considered on-time arrivals, canceled flights, delays, complaints and mishandled baggage.

No. 1 on-time major North American carrier

FlightStats Inc.

For the last seven years, Alaska Airlines has ranked as the most on-time North American carrier. To qualify as on-time, each flight must be completed within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival.

Best Regional Airline and Best Airline staff in North America

SkyTrax

SkyTrax named Alaska as the Best Regional Airline in North America earlier this year. Alaska was also recognized by SkyTrax for having the “best airline staff in North America.” SkyTrax noted Alaska for inspiring loyalty from customers and for providing “neighborly, friendly service from airline staff.”

Top 10 Airlines in the World

TripAdvisor.com

Alaska was named one of the top 10 airlines in the world by TripAdvisor.com. Alaska was one of only two U.S.-based airlines honored through TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards.

Best U.S. airline of 2017

The Points Guy

The Points Guy ranked all U.S.-based airlines identifying 10 themes across four major categories: price, convenience, headaches and extras. Alaska Airlines ranked as the top domestic airline, and Virgin America ranked third.

Best travel rewards program

U.S. News and World Report

In its annual reader survey, U.S. News and World Report ranked Alaska Mileage Plan as the best airline rewards program, three years in a row. Alaska ranked No. 1 because of its generous elite membership benefits and the ease of redeeming miles for travel.

Best rewards program

FlyerTalk Awards

In 2017, Alaska Mileage Plan won the “Best Rewards Program” for carriers in the “Americas” region in the sixth annual FlyerTalk Awards. Awards are based on ballots submitted by members of the FlyerTalk online community.

Best airline elite status program in the U.S.

The Points Guy

Alaska Mileage Plan was named the best airline elite status program in the U.S. by The Points Guy. According to the study, Alaska Mileage Plan stands apart from the rest by allowing flyers to earn based on miles flown, instead of the price paid for their ticket.

For a full list of Alaska and Virgin America’s awards, click here.

