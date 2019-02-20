5 reasons you’ll love our new SFO lounge



Every day, roughly 150,000 passengers pass through San Francisco International Airport. We have been hard at work designing a new space to serve our Bay Area guests with their every comfort in mind. Today, we’re excited to announce we’re building our first Alaska Lounge in SFO’s Terminal 2, scheduled to open in 2020.

Inspired by the innovation and creativity fueling San Francisco, we’ve channeled that energy into our latest project: an 8,500-square-foot space to relax and recharge.

There are many reasons you will love our new SFO lounge – here’s our top five:

An incredible rooftop location

Taking advantage of the sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, our new location will be set on top of Terminal 2. With the highest viewpoint of any domestic lounge at SFO, you’ll have views of the runway and the Bay – once the fog rolls away.



Cozy spots to chill or work

Need a breather from the busy terminal? Our Lounge will provide comfortable seating, ideal for responding to emails, or reading the paperback you just bought. Don’t miss the fireplace and surrounding area to warm up after a misty San Francisco morning.

Custom-crafted hot beverages

Our Concierges are trained baristas and are ready to remedy your caffeine fix. Extra foam on your cappuccino? Another shot in your Americano? All are possible. Sit back and relax with your favorite espresso beverage or loose leaf tea.

A focus on local

We are committed to promoting small and local businesses. Our SFO Lounge is being designed with input from local designers and influencers. In addition, the lounge bar will offer a selection of local microbrews on draft, West Coast wines and top-shelf spirits, such as California’s own Hangar 1® vodka.

Made-to-order meals

Looking for something a bit more filling? In addition to our complimentary bites, our SFO Lounge will offer made-to-order meals available in the lounge or to go, all for a great price. Enjoy an Egg and Brioche breakfast sandwich, made with a cage-free egg, caramelized onions, Tillamook cheddar, and topped with arugula, or the Korean Rice Bowl with steamed vegetables, gochujang sauce, and chicken or tofu.

While you’re waiting for the Alaska Lounge to open at SFO, be sure to check out our other lounges, located in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Anchorage, and New York-JFK! Plus, get ready for our new flagship, 15,800-square-foot lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, opening this June.

Related stories: