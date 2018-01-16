Alaska unveils 13 daily departures to 8 destinations from Paine Field

When Alaska Airlines first announced in May that it would offer new commercial service from Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport, there was one big question: Where will those flights go?

It’s time to reveal the routes.

Alaska will connect Paine Field to eight destinations along the West Coast with 13 daily nonstop departures starting in fall 2018, subject to government approval.

The all-jet service from Paine Field will fly to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. The number of flights for each destination along with departure and arrival times will be announced later in 2018, subject to government approval.

With Alaska’s new service from Paine Field, those looking to catch a flight north of Seattle and all around the North Sound (home to more than 1 million people) will have a new travel option closer to home. That’ll mean less driving to go farther south, saving time and fuel.

“Alaska aims to be the airline the West Coast loves to fly,” said John Kirby, Alaska’s vice president of capacity planning. “We’ve put together some great places to go to from Paine Field that we believe will make a lot of people very happy. It’ll be much easier for our guests in the North Sound to catch a flight business or pleasure, whether it’s for a fun weekend in Las Vegas, a work trip to L.A. or visiting family in the Bay Area.”

The Most West Coast

Alaska has the most West Coast nonstop destinations of any airline with flights to major business and technology hubs, and incredible vacation spots. And with 15 airline partners, Alaska can take its guests to more than 900 destinations around the world, especially with convenient connections through San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“Commercial air service at Paine Field will open up countless new opportunities for both business and recreational travelers in and around Snohomish County. Connecting our county to the rest of the world will be a huge asset as we work to strengthen and diversify our local economy,” said Patrick Pierce, president and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County.

Alaska is creating an airline people love with low fares, great value, consistent reliability, award-winning service and a terrific loyalty program. Alaska’s all-jet flying from Paine Field will offer three classes of service: First Class, Premium Class and Main Cabin. Guests will enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity, free movies and TV shows, and free texting.

Propeller Airports and Snohomish County are currently building the new, state-of-the-art terminal at Paine Field. It’s set to open in fall 2018.