Alaska unveils 13 daily departures to 8 destinations from Paine Field
When Alaska Airlines first announced in May that it would offer new commercial service from Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport, there was one big question: Where will those flights go?
It’s time to reveal the routes.
Alaska will connect Paine Field to eight destinations along the West Coast with 13 daily nonstop departures starting in fall 2018, subject to government approval.
The all-jet service from Paine Field will fly to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. The number of flights for each destination along with departure and arrival times will be announced later in 2018, subject to government approval.
With Alaska’s new service from Paine Field, those looking to catch a flight north of Seattle and all around the North Sound (home to more than 1 million people) will have a new travel option closer to home. That’ll mean less driving to go farther south, saving time and fuel.
“Alaska aims to be the airline the West Coast loves to fly,” said John Kirby, Alaska’s vice president of capacity planning. “We’ve put together some great places to go to from Paine Field that we believe will make a lot of people very happy. It’ll be much easier for our guests in the North Sound to catch a flight business or pleasure, whether it’s for a fun weekend in Las Vegas, a work trip to L.A. or visiting family in the Bay Area.”
The Most West Coast
Alaska has the most West Coast nonstop destinations of any airline with flights to major business and technology hubs, and incredible vacation spots. And with 15 airline partners, Alaska can take its guests to more than 900 destinations around the world, especially with convenient connections through San Francisco and Los Angeles.
“Commercial air service at Paine Field will open up countless new opportunities for both business and recreational travelers in and around Snohomish County. Connecting our county to the rest of the world will be a huge asset as we work to strengthen and diversify our local economy,” said Patrick Pierce, president and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County.
Alaska is creating an airline people love with low fares, great value, consistent reliability, award-winning service and a terrific loyalty program. Alaska’s all-jet flying from Paine Field will offer three classes of service: First Class, Premium Class and Main Cabin. Guests will enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity, free movies and TV shows, and free texting.
Propeller Airports and Snohomish County are currently building the new, state-of-the-art terminal at Paine Field. It’s set to open in fall 2018.
Looking foward to this addition to Alaska flight. Helps us from Whidbey for sure.
This will be simply great for those of us north of Seattle and south of Bellingham. Thanks, Alaska! Another great move for your customers.
This is fantastic and I look forward to the new airport opening. Please consider a daily flight to Spokane from Paine Field. This is HUGE for us in the north end. I know so many people in the Everett area who take this flight SEA>GEG a few times a week for business. I personally travel to Spokane a couple times a month.
Wonderful news for the North Sound! Alaska Airlines is always my first choice!!
Thanks Alaska! This will make my trips from San Diego to visit friends and family in the Everett/Mukilteo area SOOOO much easier. No more driving I-5 through Seattle.
Welcome to Everett! I hope you’ll add Boise, Idaho. In the meantime, this is a great start and serves a couple of cities we frequent. Thank you!
Please add Chicago in the future!
This is exciting. I would have liked to see Palm Springs replace Orange County or San Jose but they do have a couple desert destinations.
I bet AS will look at Palm Springs very closely as a seasonal destination…
You’ve eased the travel life for so many of us. I can’t wait to use your new facility and flights to SoCal! Thank you!
We have been waiting for this for a very long time. Thank you Alaska!!!!
I live in Marysville, and pretty much every week has me on a flight somewhere with work. Just the thought of having less of a drive time when I’m traveling to one of these announced destinations, is wonderful news. I can’t wait!
Heck, depending on traffic, flying from PDX into Paine and driving to Bellevue might be faster than dealing with SEATAC. Glad it’s an option!
Any future plans to expand to Hawaii?
Cannnot wait for this to take off (pun intended)!
COOL! I travel every week to either PDX, or SJC. Now my trip from Bothell to the airport should be way easier!
I fly to SNA several times a year, and the other destinations mentioned are on my regular travel list as well. This is fantastic news and I’m looking forward to seeing the schedule so I can start booking my travel plans. Welcome to Everett! #IFlyAlaska
Not only is this WAY more convenient for us in Edmonds, it also means we’ll be flying more often. We’re already planning a trip to LA and San Diego!
PS Please consider adding that non-stop flight to Charleston, SC. 🙂
Awesome news. Will make my relocation to Seattle even easier. Alaska Airlines is genius!!
Now all Alaska needs is to have flight leaving on the West Sound for people living in Bremerton and Silverdale areas. The ferry service is becoming a hot mess and so is the freeway traffic making for a very long travel day!
Idaho Falls, idaho please.
A flight to Alaska would be great!
Please add Dallas….
Thank you Alaska!! What about a commuter from Paine Field to SeaTac so that we can catch direct flights to other destinations without hours of sitting in traffic?
Anyone know what car rental companies will operate out of Paine Field when ASA starts flying? My google search suggests none do today.
This is fantastic. I grew up in Skagit Valley, and having only to drive to Everett would have been wonderful. I now live in Anchorage, so this will unfortunately not help me flying home. Hopefully, Alaska Air will add a few non-stop routes north from Paine Filed!
Lock Down the Sound! This is GREAT NEWS! While I am an employee of a different airline, I am also a loyal customer and love the direct access to SLC (from SEA). I see this new move as a great step for Alaska to remain as vibrant as it always has been. Best of luck to you in your new routing!!
The demand will drive this but I suspect multiple daily Flights to Las Vegas will be attractive. Paine Field departure from my place in Edmonds is about 20 miles closer(9.3 vs. 28.9). I will be interested in the plan for short term parking and/or shuttles.
Any idea of the timeline? I see ‘late 2018’ but are there any specific or anticipated dates?
looked at a non-stop for Charleston North Carolina a couple times a week? Lots of traffic between folks at Boeing Everett factory and Boeing Charleston factory on Mondays and Fridays
What great news. We’re 35 miles from SEATAC; five miles from Paine.
Love to see SLC flight added for Paine Field.
Please add Kalispell. I fly there often.
Excellent news, and great options, by the way! Thank you, Alaska! Now let’s work on a Maui flight!