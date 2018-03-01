Alaska Airlines and Fiji Airways expand partnership with codeshare agreement

Alaska Airlines and Fiji Airways have expanded their partnership with a codeshare agreement on flights between San Francisco and Seattle, and San Francisco and Portland.

The codeshare lets Fiji Airways to place its “FJ” code on Alaska’s flights between San Francisco and Seattle and between San Francisco and Portland, offering Fiji Airways guests seamless connections to these cities via San Francisco, and vice-versa for Alaska Airlines guests flying to Fiji. The codeshare flights will be available for sale starting March 5.

Both airlines have an existing frequent flyer partnership, where members of Alaska’s Mileage Plan earn and redeem miles for travel on “FJ” flight numbers.

“Fiji Airways is a fantastic partner of Alaska Airlines, so we’re thrilled to enhance that partnership and provide a hassle-free journey for people connecting to Seattle and Portland,” said Charles Breer, Alaska Airlines managing director of alliances. “We look forward to welcoming Fiji Airways travelers with genuine, caring service, just as Fiji Airways provides a premium experience for our loyal customers.”

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, said the airline was delighted to grow its relationship with Alaska Airlines, a key partner in the North American market.

“This codeshare agreement is a major milestone for Fiji Airways as we continue to grow our network and expand our footprint in the region,” Viljoen said. “Our expanded partnership offers guests on our SFO services excellent connections to both cities with a significant population of residents with Fijian roots. We will now also be able to attract Seattle and Portland residents to our home – Fiji – which is one of the world’s most sought-after tourist destinations, as well as the South Pacific.”

Fiji Airways operates directly from Nadi (Fiji) to San Francisco on Thursday and Sunday all year-round (with three flights a week in January, June, July, August and December). Fiji Airways also flies daily between Nadi and Los Angeles, and three times a week between Nadi and Honolulu.

With Alaska Airlines and our 15+ Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide.