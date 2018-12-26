The top inflight movies of 2018 may surprise you

Buckle your seat belt, fasten your tray table and … start watching “Rampage”?

That’s right, the second most-watched movie on Alaska Beyond™ Entertainment this year features an albino gorilla who turns into a raging, enormous creature.

In fact, the top 10 movies chosen among hundreds of choices were mostly hard-hitting, action-packed releases:



Most watched inflight movies of 2018

Oceans 8 Rampage The Post Ready Player One Murder on the Orient Express Battle of the Sexes Wonder Woman Love, Simon Justice League Blade Runner 2049

If you were expecting comforting, feel-good classics to be most popular at 35,000 feet, you’re not alone. But the results aren’t surprising among cinema buffs: the most popular movie genres in North America, by box office revenue, are consistently Adventure and Action.

There may also be a scientific explanation for why we crave those nail-biting thrillers – even while flying.

According to a popular theory, we watch intense movies to intentionally trigger our fight-or-flight response in an environment where we control the variables. If we’re able to experience anxiety in a controlled way, the theory goes, the more we’re able to deal with real-world stressors.

We know flying can be stress-inducing for many. For some of our guests, a little “Oceans 8,” “Rampage” or “Blade Runner 2049” may actually help take the edge off. For others, our best-in-industry inflight entertainment features over 500 TV and movie titles to choose from.

Pro tip: Download the Gogo® Entertainment App before you fly to start watching free movies more quickly onboard.

