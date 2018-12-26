The top inflight movies of 2018 may surprise you
Buckle your seat belt, fasten your tray table and … start watching “Rampage”?
That’s right, the second most-watched movie on Alaska Beyond™ Entertainment this year features an albino gorilla who turns into a raging, enormous creature.
In fact, the top 10 movies chosen among hundreds of choices were mostly hard-hitting, action-packed releases:
Most watched inflight movies of 2018
- Oceans 8
- Rampage
- The Post
- Ready Player One
- Murder on the Orient Express
- Battle of the Sexes
- Wonder Woman
- Love, Simon
- Justice League
- Blade Runner 2049
If you were expecting comforting, feel-good classics to be most popular at 35,000 feet, you’re not alone. But the results aren’t surprising among cinema buffs: the most popular movie genres in North America, by box office revenue, are consistently Adventure and Action.
There may also be a scientific explanation for why we crave those nail-biting thrillers – even while flying.
According to a popular theory, we watch intense movies to intentionally trigger our fight-or-flight response in an environment where we control the variables. If we’re able to experience anxiety in a controlled way, the theory goes, the more we’re able to deal with real-world stressors.
We know flying can be stress-inducing for many. For some of our guests, a little “Oceans 8,” “Rampage” or “Blade Runner 2049” may actually help take the edge off. For others, our best-in-industry inflight entertainment features over 500 TV and movie titles to choose from.
Pro tip: Download the Gogo® Entertainment App before you fly to start watching free movies more quickly onboard.
I chime the irony, but for me, my feeling is that almost all of the “new” releases on Alaska Air are of the “action” genre. I fly Alaska about #65K-70K each year and I, too, felt that the 2018 assortment was the least satisfying to date. I would encourage Alaska to look at the balance of the genres, particularly in new releases and at least statistically offer a similar ratio. However, I will mention that your short film collection is quite satisfying *particularly* when I’ve finished a full-length film and there is not enough time remaining on the flight for another full-length film, but still shy of 2 hours.
It’s ironic that you do a story about movies watched and the available list is just the opposite. Very few adventures, almost no Sci-fi and lately where before a whole new list of feature movies and great rotation of popular oldies greeted us frequent travelers, now its often the same list month to month. Definately getting worse in the variety in 2018. Maybe a new year’s resolution to pay more attention to choices and types of movies that are popular versus what you have now.