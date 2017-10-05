Worldwide Wanderer with Singapore Air

Residing in her hometown of San Luis Obispo, Karen Grubb, brings her dreamy California living straight to our Instagram feed. With photos full of nature’s wonders, it’s easy to see why we chose her for our first ever Worldwide Wanderer trip. Thanks to our partners over at Singapore Air, she just returned from an Instagram takeover in Lion City. Get ready for your next international adventure when you use your miles to travel with one of our many worldwide airline partners. For more Wanderer posts to inspire your wanderlust, be sure to follow Alaska Airlines on Instagram.

The excitement of discovering new places and first-time experiences is a big part of my love for international travel. Therefore, I was thrilled by the invitation to join Alaska Airlines and their newest global airline partner, Singapore Airlines, on a Worldwide Wanderer adventure down to Southeast Asia. From start to finish, the experience of visiting Singapore for the first time tops my list of favorite travel memories to date.

Singapore is a vibrant city-state, culturally diverse, and rich in history with an endless offering of tourist attractions. Despite spending a week in this world-class city, I left feeling as though I had barely scratched the surface of getting to know this beautiful little island. Whether you are headed there for a week, or just a few days, here are some recommendations of places to visit around Singapore.

Marina Bay Sands

A prominent architectural feature in downtown Singapore, this integrated resort is home to a casino, mall and several theaters. Perched across the top of the three hotel towers is the SkySands Park, a collection of top notch restaurants, a nightclub, and of course, the legendary infinity pool in the sky with one of the best views of Singapore. Be sure to visit the ArtScience Museum to experience the magical interactive installations at the Future World exhibit.

Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay is a sprawling 101-acre botanic garden for nature lovers. Onsite are two biodomes full of lush greenery: Flower Dome and my favorite, Cloud Forest Dome, a 35-meter tall, lush mountain complete with several waterfalls. At night, Gardens by the Bay comes alive with a free light and music show displayed on the Garden’s 16-story tall Supertrees.

Little India

One of the most colorful areas in Singapore with a slightly grittier feel than the rest of the city, Little India is a bustling neighborhood full of countless places to shop for Indian wares and dine on Indian cuisine. According to their menu, Khansama is “Probably the Best North Indian Restaurant” and I would have to agree. Pop in for a delicious authentic North Indian meal. While wandering through the sides streets, be sure to stop for photos at the rainbow-colored Tan Teng House.

Kampong Glam

With the visually stunning Sultan Mosque (Masjid Sultan) as its centerpiece, the area of Kampong Glam is a vibrant mix of rich history and modern day trends. Bussorah Street is packed full of handicraft shops and delicious Mediterranean restaurants. Take a stroll down Haji Lane, chock full of trendy boutiques and hip cafes and bars. One of my favorite shops in this area is Sifr Aromatics, a third-generation perfumery full of hundreds of individual natural oils, where you can have your own custom fragrance made onsite.

Chinatown

Once home to opium dens and brothels, the narrow streets of Chinatown, lined with markets and shop houses, still retain an old-world feel somehow untouched by the surrounding urbanization of the city. Wander the streets to marvel at the beautiful architecture and cultural diversity apparent in the neighboring Muslim mosques and Buddhist/Hindu/Taoist temples. A main attraction in Chinatown, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum is home to a stupa made from 320 kilograms of gold that holds what is believed by some to be the left canine tooth of Buddha.

Sentosa Island

This man-made island resort offers some of Singapore’s best beaches, and plenty of fun attractions including zip-lining, a wave pool, skyline luge, an aquarium where you can swim with sharks, and Universal Studios Singapore.