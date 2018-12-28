Where were the most miles spent in 2018?

Before heading into the New Year, we’re pausing to celebrate.

Mileage Plan members went the distance in 2018. A whopping 19 million flights were flown on Alaska, Horizon and our Global Partner airlines – all earning miles for our members. This includes the 338,480 miles racked up by one traveler (thanks, Richard).

Whether you’re an MVP Gold or still working toward elite status, it’s fun to see where fellow members traveled using their hard-earned miles.

This year, award travel to Phoenix, Las Vegas and San Diego led the way. Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County and Juneau rounded out the top-eight destinations.



“We’re thankful to our loyal members for choosing Alaska Airlines again and again,” said Ryan Butz, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of loyalty. “We love rewarding our members with miles based on how far they fly – not just how much they spend – and easy-to-earn elite benefits. 2018 was a phenomenal year and we’re excited for what the next 12 months have in store.”

Fun fact: Nearly 5 million checked bags flew free this year for our elites and guests with the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card. That’s a lot of luggage getting VIP treatment!

If you’re feeling a little FOMO, it’s not too late to join Mileage Plan. Someone joins every 30 seconds!

