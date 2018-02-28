Review: A 15-hour journey flies by, thanks to business class on Qantas, an Alaska Global Partner

Flying from Los Angeles to Sydney is not a short distance, and normally when I complete this 15-hour journey I can’t wait to get off the plane. But not this time …

This last flight, I was fortunate enough to be sitting business class with Qantas, an Alaska Airlines Global Partner.

And I honestly didn’t want to get off that plane! In fact, I could have easily done another 15-hour journey back to Los Angeles in that comfortable lay-flat bed.

The top-notch customer service, unbelievably delicious meals and endless hours of entertainment were truly outstanding, and made this international journey completely enjoyable.

Here are some of the highlights of flying with Qantas:

Put on the ‘uniform’ and get to work

After take-off, I was stoked to head to the bathroom and put on my “Qantas business class uniform,” aka, the provided designer pajamas. Then I got back into the award winning Skybed, zipped open the “Qantas Curates” amenity kit, and slathered on some luxurious moisturizer (to avoid skin dehydration during the flight).

The cabin crew welcomed everyone with a glass of bubbly, but the real fun started when the sommelier in the sky came and chatted with me about their extensive Qantas business class wine selection. I didn’t know much about wine at the time (I learned a lot more during a wine tour of Australia’s Yarra Valley), but I was definitely loving the glass of Brokenwood cab-merlot that the friendly sommelier recommended.

Right when I felt my stomach getting a tad-bit hungry, the flight attendant arrived, set up my tray table, and gave me the multi-course dinner menu (designed by leading restaurateur and Australian chef Neil Perry). I glanced through the delicious meal options, and finally came to a decision on the pumpkin & chickpea curry with rice. When it arrived I quickly realized I ordered the vegetarian meal (which I’m not), but didn’t care in the slightest as it was incredible!

Then came time for sweets, and I smashed a ridiculously tasty slice of cheesecake paired with a cheeky glass of dessert wine!

“Business class life suits me!” I comically told myself.

After-dinner entertainment

During the dinner process, I was watching one of my favorite TV shows, “VEEP” on the beautifully sharp 12.1-inch screen. I normally opt to watch movies while on airplanes, but was pleasantly surprised to find out the Qantas entertainment system had Season 6, which had just recently ended, and I hadn’t seen yet!

Oh, and did I mention that this entire time I was enjoying a light chair massage? Yes, that’s right — the business class Skybeds come complete with an enhanced massage and lumbar system!

After a few more episodes of television, I decided it was time to get some shuteye, and reclined to the fully flat Skybed setting. I finished my glass of wine, threw on my sleeping mask, and then enjoyed the best sleep I’ve ever gotten on a plane while dreaming of friendly kangaroos, koalas, and quokkas.

Waking up to breakfast

When I woke up, I noticed that breakfast was being served to my nearby business class teammates (since we’re all wearing the same uniform). So I quickly filled out the room service breakfast card, and was brought what I had marked “x” over. The French toast with macerated strawberries and yogurt was out of this world, and I nearly asked for a second serving but knew my stomach didn’t need anymore!

Then before I knew it, we had landed in Sydney!

“Thanks for flying with us, Mr. Anderson, and enjoy your time in Australia” the cabin crew told me as I exited the plane and made my way to immigration.

“Did that just happen? Am I really already in Australia?!”

The flight honestly flew by so quickly (pun intended), and I couldn’t believe how refreshed and ready to explore Sydney I was. While yes, business class is definitely a bit more expensive than the economy and premium-economy seat options — it will provide one amazingly comfortable flying experience!

CHEERS!

Follow Dave’s Adventures

Dave Anderson traveled around Australia after his flight with Qantas, an Alaska Airlines Global Partner. Other stories:

Is this the cutest animal in Australia? In search of the perfect ‘quokka selfie’ on Rottnest Island

Here’s why the Great Ocean Road should be on your Australia bucket list – and catch a ride with Qantas, Alaska’s Global Partner

In search of Australia’s most ‘smashable’ wine: Tasting our way through the Yarra Valley