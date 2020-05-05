Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home with a Mezcal Mule

You don’t need a copper mug to enjoy this sweet twist on the Mezcal Mule.

Easy to mix, this riff on the popular Moscow Mule, is designed to hit every note—sweet, tart, floral, hot, smoky—for any occasion. With a squeeze of lime, a ginger beer and Mezcal liquor, you can create the iconic Mezcal cocktail (if you’re 21+ or older that is) at home. Mezcal is a national spirit of Mexico made from any type of agave, it’s similar to tequila but has a slightly smokey flavor.

If you make it at home, shake up the Mezcal & lime juice in a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice. Pour over ice, top off with ginger beer or ale, and stir. Garnish with a slice or wedge of lime and enjoy — add a little zing by sprinkling the lime wedge with Taijin or chile powder.

Don’t use a shaker if you’re making a non alcoholic version (use all the ingredients except the Mezcal) —the carbonation will have a party of its own!

What you’ll need:

1.5 ounces Mezcal, like Prolijo Mezcal Blanco

5 ounces ginger beer or ginger ale

1 ounce lime juice

Lime wheel, to garnish

Tajin (chile pepper-lime-salt seasoning) or chile powder, to garnish

