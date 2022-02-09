Popular Alaska Lounges are getting a refreshing new look & more elbow room

While more guests begin to travel again and appreciate our Lounge experience—some call it “an oasis in the airport,” a place where they can kick back and unwind or get some work done while enjoying a hand-crafted espresso or local beer.

Except, sometimes our lounges are so popular that they can get quite busy and overcrowded.

Good news! A major expansion of our Lounges has been in the works for 2025 and 2026 to bring our lounge spaces up to par with some of the best in the industry (like our NSAT Lounge in Seattle).

Alaska’s NSAT Lounge in Seattle / Photo by Ingrid Barrentine.

Guest and employee feedback has helped us make the decision that we can no longer wait. Starting this spring, we’re expanding our Lounges in Seattle and Portland to provide 50% more capacity, including adding an “Express Lounge’ in PDX.

Here’s the scoop:

Seattle

We’re adding nearly 60 seats to the C Concourse Lounge as the overall space grows by an additional 3,000 square feet by converting neighboring offices. The Lounge will remain open during construction with little impact to guests.

We’re planning a six-month closure and total overhaul of the D Concourse Lounge to expand seating by nearly 30%. We will add a barista stand and new product features and give the area better flow. This renovation will begin once C Lounge is complete. It’s set to reopen in early summer 2023.

The opening of an all-new, more than 20,000-square-foot Lounge is on the radar for 2026. It would eventually replace the D Concourse Lounge and it would become the primary Lounge for our guests departing from the C and D Concourses.

Portland

We’ll enlarge the Lounge by 1,000 square feet with an enclosed patio area that extends into Concourse C. With new seating for 30 people, the total seating capacity will go to 100. Work begins in the spring and it’s scheduled to be completed this summer. During the renovation, the current Lounge will remain open to guests.

Please note: All renderings are conceptual. Finished product(s) are subject to change.

We’re adding a temporary ‘Express Lounge’ at the newly renovated Concourse B for our guests traveling through that section of the airport. The smaller Lounge is scheduled to open in the summer with seating for up to 35 people near Gate B2, offering guests a selection of beverages and light snacks before their flights.

An all-new Lounge is currently scheduled to open in the 2025 to 2026 timeframe. It’s expected to be more than 10,000 square feet – giving our guests a lot more to love.

Be our guest.

We hope to see you in one of our lounges soon! As an Alaska Lounge+ member, you’ll have access to all Alaska Lounges as well as more than 90 partner lounges around the world. Find the lounge nearest you using the information below.

Relax and enjoy your visit. AMENITIES We look forward to seeing you soon. MEMBERSHIP

Enjoy lounges near and far. LOCATIONS AND HOURS Visit us for the day. DAY PASSES

Artistic renderings provided by © Hennebery Eddy Architects, Inc.

Like this: Like Loading...