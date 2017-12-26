Video: Kevin Durant and Alaska Airlines deliver some holiday cheer to Larkin Street Youth Services in San Francisco & Oakland Elizabeth House

Posted on December 26, 2017
By
Alaska Airlines
1 Comment
Category: #alaskacares, Alaska Airlines Tags: #alaskacares, Kevin Durant, Oakland, San Francisco
Alaska Airlines your the best out here…..I would call you a giver….
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Alaska Airlines Blog
Proudly powered by WordPress · Theme: Adventure by Organic Themes.
Alaska Airlines your the best out here…..I would call you a giver….