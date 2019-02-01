How to access Alaska Airlines movies and TV shows on your own device

You’ve made it. You reached 10,000 feet. Now, how about a good movie?

For some, accessing the Alaska Beyond Entertainment library of 500+ movies and TV shows on a smartphone, tablet or laptop is second nature. But for a lot of us, technology isn’t always our friend. You can use the information below to guide your next Alaska Airlines flight.



Set your expectations

A good place to start is to make sure you’re on a flight with access to our entertainment library.

The majority of our fleet allows you to access Alaska Beyond Entertainment on your own device. The rest of this guide is for you.

On Airbus planes with seatback screens, you can only access our library using the built-in screen, not your own device.

Our Q400 planes aren’t equipped with Alaska Beyond™ Entertainment. For these flights, consider downloading a few of your favorite shows on your own device ahead of time.

Prep your device before you fly

Mobile users

If you plan to watch movies or TV shows on your mobile device, you may not be able to unless you download the Gogo Entertainment app before you’re in the air. You can download it at loadplayer.com.

You’ll use the app to securely watch videos and will be directed to it automatically. Follow the steps below to start watching.

Laptop users

For laptop users, be sure you have the latest version of Adobe Flash installed. You can download the latest version of Adobe at Loadplayer.com.

If you forget to download the app or install Adobe Flash in advance, you can try to inflight but this will only work on flights with satellite Wi-Fi or little Wi-Fi usage. Planning ahead is your best bet!

Access our library on your device

1. Once your flight has reached 10,000 feet, you’ll hear two chimes. Connect to the “gogoinflight” or “Alaska_WiFi” wireless network. It takes a minute for things to boot up, so be patient if it takes a bit longer than normal to connect. (Note: on our aircraft with our new satellite Alaska_WiFi network, you can watch movies as soon as we leave the gate.)

2. Once connected, open your browser and go to AlaskaWiFi.com or Airborne.Gogoinflight.com. A pop-up may appear once you connect. Be sure to follow the on-screen prompts, then open your browser.

3. Don’t feel the need to purchase Wi-Fi. While we’ll present you with paid internet options at AlaskaWiFi.com, you don’t need to buy internet access to watch movies.

4. Select “Movies & TV” from the menu, which is in the top left corner of your screen for mobile users and the left side for tablet and laptop users. You can also scroll down to the “Free movies & TV shows” banner, and select “watch now.”

5. Select a title & click “watch now.”

6. Confirm you have the Gogo Entertainment app.

7. Click “watch now” again and “open” when asked if you want to open the Gogo Entertainment app.

Sit back and enjoy the show!

When in doubt, just ask!

On flights with internet access, our entertainment system partner, Gogo, offers live help services. Just click “Live help” from the main menu. They’re available 24/7/365.

If you’re on a flight outside our internet coverage area, there are FAQs available to you using the “Help” button, which is accessed the same way as Live Help.

Frequently asked questions

Wait, I thought you said these movies were free?

They are! While we’ll present you with paid internet options first, you don’t need to buy internet access to watch movies. When you first connect, just scroll down to the “Free movies & TV shows” banner or select “TV & movies” from the main menu.

What if my flight has a spotty internet connection? Am I out of luck?

The great news is that our entertainment system works on flights without an internet connection. As you leave the Wi-Fi coverage area on flights to Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica or parts of Alaska, you may not be able to access the system as your aircraft resets from a “connected” state to an “offline” state. If you’re already watching a video, this will be seamless. If you’re in the middle of choosing a title, things might get a little wonky for a few minutes.

I picked a title, but I can’t play it. What do I do?

This can occur on iOS devices when you’re within a web environment called a “captive portal.” If you see the word “cancel” in the top-right portion of your screen, you’re in this environment.

Here’s how you get out of it:

Hit “cancel” twice and “use without internet.”

Go to your web browser and visit AlaskaWiFi.com to access our library. Follow the steps above if you have questions from here.

My browser is asking me for permission to use Adobe. What should I do?

Just say “allow” and you’ll be on your way to connecting to the most movies in the sky!

What’s wrong with Privacy Mode on my iPhone or iPad?

To help secure our content, our inflight entertainment system doesn’t permit you to access titles in Privacy Mode. When private browsing is selected, your browser window will be black and “Private” will be highlighted in white. To turn off Privacy Mode, go to Safari and click the double squares in the bottom-right, then tap “private.”

How do I get closed captions?

We offer closed captioning on many titles. We always request the captioned version of movies and TV shows whenever the Hollywood studio or distributor has an airline version available with them. Unfortunately, the industry hasn’t done this for every title yet.

To make it easy for you to find captioned titles, we have a filter created for this person. Once you’ve selected a title, select the “CC” or caption bubble icon to turn on captions during playback.

More questions? Click here for more information.