And to all, a good flight: We hope your travels are merry and bright

While the holidays can be packed with trips, gifts and loved ones you adore,

Alaska’s connecting people to places, while bringing the holidays onboard.

From inflight Hallmark movies at your fingertips,

to warm Starbucks Holiday Blends and sips.

Whether you’ve spotted our snowplane flying high in the sky,

or seen our flight crew rocking their holiday scarf or ties.

We’re gearing up the holiday cheer at full throttle,

with airplane backpacks, holiday knickknacks and #FillBeforeYouFly water bottles.

We’ve got the holidays covered like an ornament on a festive sweater.

Speaking of, we’ve got something that will make this season even better. …

Have you seen our Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson sporting our new holiday threads?

It’s almost as good as a picnic pack or our fruit and cheese spread.

From lapel pins to festive cocktail napkins and airport counters draped in decor,

We show our guests we love the holiday festivities and more!

Have some time to spare before your flight?

Stop by our lounges for a snowflake sprinkled latte or peppermint mocha delight.

We’re also proud to donate miles to great causes from coast to coast,

whether it’s saving someone from disaster or reuniting guests with the people, they love most.

On Giving Tuesday, you can give miles to heroes or help make a child’s wish come true.

We’ll even match up to a million miles too.

In Spokane, flight 1225 flies to the North Pole each year,

Children are surprised and delighted by elves with the pointiest ears.

Fantasy Flight makes life brighter for children in need,

It’s a partnership we’re certainly proud of, indeed.

We hope your travels are hassle-free,

just sit back, relax and enjoy some “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

So, from all of us at Alaska, we wish you the happiest of nights.

Joy to traveling the world on the “Merrier Carrier” & to all, a good flight!

Dianne McGinness from Alaska Airlines also contributed to this holiday poem.