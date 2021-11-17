Holiday travel tips for travelers flying this Thanksgiving

Holiday season is here — and it’s a busy one!

While the thought of traveling for the first time in over a year for some may seem daunting, studies have shown flying is minimal risk while wearing a mask and that cabin air may be cleaner than most homes, hospital rooms and supermarkets.

To make the travel process as smooth as possible, we have some helpful tips to relieve some stress.

1. Arrive early.

Please plan for additional time to get to and through the airport. We recommend arriving at least two hours before your flight and three hours before international departures.

Airports are busier than usual this time of year, which means lines could be longer and slower, congested traffic, and parking is at a premium. On top of that, many of us are traveling for the first time since the pandemic and our savviness might be a little rusty.

Check out airport guides for recommended airport arrival times, ticket counter hours and cut-off times for check-in and boarding.

Learn more: alaskaair.com/airports

2. Speed through security.

You can avoid long airport lines with a trusted traveler program like TSA Pre✓®, Clear or Global Entry. Membership in these programs gives you access to dedicated TSA Pre✓® lanes at more than 200 airports nationwide.

Departing from Seattle? Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle are offering a new way to get you through the general screening security checkpoint faster called SEA Spot Saver. A similar program is also launching in Newark (EWR), called VirtuaLine. Travelers can start reserving their spot(s) in line starting on Nov. 20, for flights departing on or after November 23rd.

If you have TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, you can still take advantage of these reservations, but you won’t receive the benefits of those trusted traveler programs, such as not having to remove your shoes and electronics. You’ll need to choose which program you want to use.

Pro-tip: Wait to wrap your gifts—those won’t fly through security!

3. Check in, print bag tags at home.

You can check in for your flight and print your bag tags in advance online or on our mobile app up to 24 hours before departure. For international flights, you can enter your passport information online. This way, you just drop your bag and go!

Learn more: alaskaair.com/selftag

4. Watch, text and be merry.

Snuggle into your seat and grab some snacks – we’re bringing you the most movies in the sky*- and TV shows, too – all for free! Choose from over 1000 free movies and TV episodes in our entertainment library. Simply connect to our onboard Wi-Fi network during your flight and visit AlaskaWiFi.com to browse our extensive library.

Most aircraft feature our streaming entertainment system, letting you watch free movies and TV shows on your own device.

Last-minute holiday to-dos? Texting doesn’t stop when you fly with us. Just connect to our inflight Wi-Fi and select “free texting.”

Learn more: alaskaair.com/inflight-entertainment

5. Pre-order meals onboard.

More food and beverage options are now available on board! Snack on favorites like the Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter or try our new menu items via pre-order on most flights over two hours. For guests in First Class, delicious hot meals are back on coast-to-coast and Hawaiʻi flights, plus Boxed Water to quench any thirst.

Don’t forget to pre-order your meal (if applicable) 20 hours before your flight!

Learn more: alaskaair.com/preorder

6. Junior jetsetters flying solo? We’ll take great care of them!

If you have kids who will be flying by themselves this holiday season, visit alaskaair.com to book their flights and discover the different types of care we offer kids of all ages.

To speed up the process, be sure to fill out the required forms before arriving at the airport. This will ensure the safety of your child. It’s also best to plan for extra time for check-in and to stay in the boarding area until the flight departs.

7. Book now. Mask up. Let’s go!

Our commitment to Next-Level Care means we’ve implemented 100+ ways to maintain the highest standard of safety throughout your travels.

Masks are still federally required during travel. All employees and guests must wear a face mask or covering through the airport and on board. This requirement applies even if you are fully vaccinated.

Travelers wearing a mask have a .003% or NEAR-ZERO CHANCE of being exposed to the virus, even on a full aircraft (according to a Department of Defense study).

Learn more: alaskaair.com/next-level-care

8. Spread joy & kindness

Remember that everyone is doing their best to make travel as safe, hassle-free and accessible as possible. The holidays are a busy time, and the airports will be filled with many people who fly just once or twice a year. It may seem like a small thing, but a little kindness goes a long way.

Book your holiday travel today on alaskaair.com.

