A latte coffee recipes you’ll enjoy on the fly or at-home

While it still isn’t possible to cozy up in cafés, there are still *safe* ways to get your favorite cup of coffee—by either stopping by Alaska Airlines Lounges or making it yourself at home!

Brewing the perfect cup is all about sweetness, strength and temperature—and a perfectly sprinkled plane on top. Our favorite brew is Starbucks (of course), served on all our flights and in our Lounges. Currently, Alaska Lounges in Anchorage, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle Concourse D & N are open with guidelines in place to ensure your comfort and safety. Expect to see our commitment to Next-Level Care on your next visit.

To celebrate International Coffee Day, we asked our Lounges for the recipes behind some of our favorite brews, check out the picks below:

But first, here’s what you’ll need:

Hot or cold water

Coffee beans (grounded)—We brew our hometown favorite Starbucks coffee in our Lounges and onboard our aircraft.

Milk—We offer half-n-half, 2%, non-fat, almond and soy.

Syrup (optional)—We love the classics: Vanilla, Sugar-Free Vanilla, Cinnamon Dolce and Hazelnut. We also offer Chocolate, Caramel and Pumpkin Spice syrups. As we move into the holidays, we will add Peppermint too!

Ice (if you’re going for an iced latte)

Hot or iced Latte:

Lattes are made with espresso, steamed milk and milk foam.

Recipe

1) Add flavor (if any). If you’re feeling fall try pouring a dash (1 tbsp or so) of pumpkin spice syrup.

2) Steam milk — little bit of foam.

3) Pull shots.

4) Add 1 shot to cup.

5) Pour steamed milk.

6) Spoon about a little foam on top.

7) Pour in the ice (if making an iced latte)

8) Sprinkle on any toppings (if any).

Americano

An Americano is made by adding hot water to espresso.

Recipe

1) Flavor first (if your heart desires)

2) Boil or start hot water.

3) Pull shots.

4) Add 1 shot (or desired amt.) to cup.

5) Fill rest with water.

6) For an iced americano, skip the hot water/go straight with cold and add ice at the end. If you have time, first add flavor then shots and let it sit in the fridge for 5-min then fill the rest with water.

Cappuccino

Caps are very similar to lattes, but have a greater percentage of foamed milk to steamed milk.

Recipe

1) Add flavor (if desired).

2) Steam milk — extra foamy.

3) Pull shots.

4) Add shot(s) to cup.

5) Pour steamed milk.

6) Spoon about an inch of foam on top.

Caramel Macchiato

Macchiatos have no steamed milk added to the espresso, but a little cap of milk foam.

Recipe

1) Two pumps vanilla.

2) Steam milk — extra foamy.

3) Pull shots.

4) Pour steamed milk (remember to leave room for shots).

5) Spoon about an inch of foam on top.

6) Add shot(s) to cup.

7) Swirl caramel sauce on top of foam.

Mocha

Simply put: the mocha is short for a “mocha latte” or a “caffe mocha,” which is just a regular latte with chocolate syrup added to it.

Recipe

1) Two pumps of chocolate sauce.

2) Steam milk — little bit of foam.

3) Pull shots.

4) Add shot(s) to cup and stir with chocolate.

5) Pour steamed milk.

6) Spook about a little bit of foam on top.

7) Give it a quick stir.

Espresso

Espressos are packed with flavor, and the most concentrated form of coffee served in “shots.”

Recipe

1) Pull shots.

2) Pour both into a little cup.

Loose Leaf Tea

Recipe

1) Add 2 scoops of tea to tea steeper.

2) 10 ounces of water.

3) Steep for 2 minutes.

4) Drain into mug.

No matter where you are, we hope you enjoy a nice, relaxing cup of your favorite brew & to see you in the skies soon.

