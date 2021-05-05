Boxed Water is helping Alaska Airlines reduce plastic waste onboard

When it comes to recycling and sustainability, we mean business. We’ve set goals to reduce our carbon emissions to net-zero by 2040, as well as efficiency, waste and water goals for 2025, and are always looking for ways to offset our footprint.

For over two years, we’ve reduced waste on board by shifting to more sustainable practices and service items such as ditching straws in our lounges and on aircraft, using cans instead of plastic bottles and reducing packaging where we can.

Today, we’re excited to partner with Boxed Water to begin to replace single-use plastic bottles in First Class, as well in the main cabin on our Q400 aircraft, with Boxed Water’s 92% plant-based cartons. This will effectively remove 7.2 million plastic bottles from landfills per year — that’s equivalent to approximately 98,000 lbs of plastic. Earlier this year, we introduced Boxed Water on Alaska’s Horizon Air operated flights and will expand the program to all Alaska flights this summer.

Boxed Water is exactly what it suggests: a fully recyclable box-shaped carton of water, sealed with a plant-based cap. Each carton is made from sustainably harvested trees and the multi-filtered water goes through a proprietary eight-step purification – giving it a clean, crisp taste.

Beyond our common goal of moving to non-plastic alternatives, both Boxed Water and Alaska partner with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Boxed Water has planted 1.2 million trees with the organization and Alaska guests supporting their mission through donating Mileage Plan miles in our LIFT Miles program. Alaska also encourages our guests to bring their own refillable water bottle, and if each time a guest tags Alaska and #FillBeforeYouFly with a photo of their refillable, we’ll plant a tree in partnership with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation to strengthen local habitats.

Our sustainable journey

In 2007, several environmentally conscious Alaska and Horizon employees formed the “Green Team,” a business resource group dedicated to improving the environment through increased in-flight recycling and trash sorting programs and other environmental initiatives. The group was the first of its kind in the airline industry and their efforts have significantly decreased the amount of waste per guest that ends up in landfills. Green Team members were also involved in the selection process for Boxed Water.

“When researching alternatives to plastic water bottles, the Green Team considered a variety of factors on overall environmental impact such as water sourcing, packaging materials, recyclability, and shipping distance,” said Robbie Neff, Green Team member and pricing team lead at Alaska. “Boxed Water scored better than the other options of glass bottles and aluminum cans.”

While we know our greatest impact is reducing carbon emissions, every decision we make, including how we source the products we serve onboard is critically important. Alaska is committed to working with forward-thinking companies like Boxed Water that are focused on sustainability, both in their finished products and operations.

“We admire Boxed Water’s leadership to change manufacturing, production, conversation and consumer choice to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly future,” said Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products for Alaska Airlines. “We hope that when our guests are enjoying Boxed Water they are interested in learning more about eco-friendly products and, ideally, are inspired to make sustainable choices when they travel and on the ground.”

