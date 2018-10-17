We Fly Greener: By the numbers [infographic]

With more than 1,200 flights transporting more than 130,000 passengers every day, we are conscious of our environmental footprint. We’re always looking for ways to reduce the burden we place on the planet from eliminating plastic straws on our flights to partnering with Neste, a leading producer of renewable fuels.

But it’s hard to wrap your head around tens of millions of tiny straws or visualize millions of gallons of fuel. The truth is, the numbers in our latest Sustainability Report add up to make a difference.

We did the math to see how far those straws would reach if we lined them up end-to-end, or how many flights we could power with the fuel we saved. Below are our findings.

Want to join us in flying greener? Share or embed this infographic, offset your travel and learn more about our commitment to sustainability.

we fly greener infographic r7 We Fly Greener: By the numbers [infographic]

