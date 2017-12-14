Alaska is the most fuel-efficient airline for 7th year, also lands on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Alaska Airlines ranks No. 1 in fuel efficiency for U.S. airlines for the 7th consecutive year.

Alaska led all 13 major U.S. carriers as the most fuel-efficient airline operating in the United States in 2015 and 2016, according to a report released today by the International Council on Clean Transportation, an independent, nonprofit research organization based in Washington, D.C.

“Alaska burns about 13 percent less fuel than the industry average, it’s a profitable airline, and it’s done this for seven years running,” said Naya Olmer, lead author of the study.

biofuel Alaska is the most fuel efficient airline for 7th year, also lands on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

In 2016, Alaska Airlines made history by flying the world’s first commercial flight using a new sustainable alternative jet fuel made from forest residuals.

Additionally, Alaska was selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America.

“Being recognized by The International Council on Clean Transportation and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is validation of Alaska’s goal to be a national leader in environmental stewardship,” said Jacqueline Drumheller, Alaska’s sustainability manager. “We have been recognized as the leader in the airline industry and are proud to rank among social responsibility leaders across all industries.”

The DJSI-NA serves as a benchmark of sustainable business practices across environmental, social, ethical and governmental efforts among large corporations. Investors recognize that organizations selected for inclusion in the DJSI are focused on corporate responsibility and commitment to long-term shareholder value.

This respected index evaluates companies on economic, environmental and social criteria, including corporate governance and compliance, development of human capital, energy efficiency, customer relations management, and environmental reporting and management.

Full results: ICCT study

Learn more: Alaska’s fuel conservation efforts

