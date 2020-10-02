Feel Good Friday: Our guests applaud Next-Level Care, wish farewell to employees

There’s no flying around it; we’re living through some turbulent times that challenge us daily, from the way Alaska Airlines’ operates to the size of our company. But no matter what, one thing we can always count on is living our core value of kind-heartedness.

By caring for our guest’s safety and shedding tears of gratitude for one another, our kindness shines through messages from our guests and people. Check out some of our favorite posts below.

Alaska’s Care is Next-Level.

As our guests face the world, we want to make sure they’re doing it safely, and travelers are taking notice.

I got a call from the @AlaskaAir VP of Safety today unprompted. He was calling customers to get their feedback on recent travel experiences. it was cool to get to talk to a VP directly and give some feedback, never had a company reach out like this — sarah (@sarahlynn72) September 26, 2020

HUGE shoutout to @AlaskaAir for all the precautions they are taking on flights. I felt safe and taken care of. My heart goes out to the flight attendants having to reason w/ignorant people arguing about wearing masks. It’s a tough position to be in and they handled it so well. — Chelsie Hadden (@ChelsieHadden) September 28, 2020

@AlaskaAir took a trip with you this past weekend for first time flying since February. Polished flight crew, sparkling clean planes, go-out-of-their-way phone agents and well adapted customer experience to COVID. Felt safe, valued and look forward to the next time. Thank you! — SeattleRainLover 🌧 (@SeattleRainLov1) September 30, 2020

Rapid COVID testing: A partnership our Hawaii-bound guests will ‘lava’ lot.

Earlier this week, we announced that as Hawaii welcomes back visitors on Oct. 15, we will be working with local clinics to offer rapid COVID-19 testing for outbound guests, starting in Seattle. And well, it was conch shell music to our guests’ ears.

Guest comment: Is there any doubt as to why I love you, Alaska Airlines? We had to cancel three (re)scheduled trips this year and have decided to just wait until next year. But THANK YOU for arranging this!!

Bittersweet farewells to employees: Thank you for your service and dedication

This week, we said goodbye to those who are leaving Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Though none of us wanted this to be our reality, COVID-19 has significantly changed the travel industry and our airline. Alaska and Horizon guests and employees wished those leaving the company bittersweet farewells and thanked all who have sacrificed, so that we can rebuild and have promising futures.

Father and son fly together for the first and last time.

Alaska Airlines captain and flight attendant retire early to save their kids’ jobshttps://t.co/73cShJFITq via @ABC — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 29, 2020

On our captain’s last flight, Lee Erickson gave everyone onboard a letter.

Like this: Like Loading...