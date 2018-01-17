Fashion flashback: Airline uniforms evolve through the years
After nearly two years of behind-the-scenes work, Alaska Airlines and Seattle couture designer Luly Yang will debut a modern West Coast-inspired uniform collection to our 23,000 employees across Air Group.
Before the uniforms are unveiled Thursday, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate uniforms from decades past – from hot pants to Russian Cossack dresses, pillbox hats, and long red velvet skirts — we’re flashing back to some uniforms through the ages. Check back Thursday evening to see the new uniforms.
Photos: Alaska’s uniforms through the years
What’s next?
The new uniforms will be unveiled Thursday at a special employee fashion show in Seattle. About 130 employees – Alaska, Horizon Air and Virgin America pilots, flight attendants, customer service agents, and lounge concierges – will wear the new uniforms on the job for a 60-day wear test, providing feedback about how the uniform performs as well as input from their co-workers and guests about the designs. A separate test for maintenance and ground operations employees will come later this year. The wear test will result in any final tweaks and adjustments, before all the uniforms are manufactured in 2019 by Toronto-based Unisync Group, a leading uniform industry provider.
I love the Alaska scarf the women attendants wore last year. Can I purchase one anywhere?
Sorry, the uniform pieces are available only to crew members. You can find other Alaska Airlines gear at our Company Store: http://companystore.alaskaair.com/asqxcompanystore
Great photos…having the year would have made it even nicer