Fashion flashback: Airline uniforms evolve through the years

  Posted on January 17, 2018 By

 3 Comments

After nearly two years of behind-the-scenes work, Alaska Airlines and Seattle couture designer Luly Yang will debut a modern West Coast-inspired uniform collection to our 23,000 employees across Air Group.

Before the uniforms are unveiled Thursday, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate uniforms from decades past – from hot pants to Russian Cossack dresses, pillbox hats, and long red velvet skirts — we’re flashing back to some uniforms through the ages. Check back Thursday evening to see the new uniforms.

Photos: Alaska’s uniforms through the years

1940s
1940s
1940s
1950s
1950s
1950s
1950s
1960s
1960s
1970s
1970s
1970s
1980s
1980s
1980s
1980s, Jet America
1980s, Horizon Air
1980s, Jet America
1990s
1990s, Horizon Air
1990s
2000s
2000s
2000s, Virgin America. Photo by Molly Choma.
2000s, Virgin America. Photo by Molly Choma.
2000s
2000s
2010s
2010s
2010s
2010s, Virgin America
2010s, Virgin America
2010s, Alaska Airlines
2010s, Horizon Air
2010s, Alaska Airlines

What’s next?

The new uniforms will be unveiled Thursday at a special employee fashion show in Seattle. About 130 employees – Alaska, Horizon Air and Virgin America pilots, flight attendants, customer service agents, and lounge concierges – will wear the new uniforms on the job for a 60-day wear test, providing feedback about how the uniform performs as well as input from their co-workers and guests about the designs. A separate test for maintenance and ground operations employees will come later this year. The wear test will result in any final tweaks and adjustments, before all the uniforms are manufactured in 2019 by Toronto-based Unisync Group, a leading uniform industry provider.

 Category: Alaska Airlines      Tags: ,

3 Comments on “Fashion flashback: Airline uniforms evolve through the years

Leave a reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Book a trip image
Categories
Contact Us
For customer service inquiries, please contact us at 1-800-654-5669 or on Twitter @AlaskaAir
About the Blog
We also want to hear from you! Feel free to share your travel stories, comments and suggestions in the story comments. Learn More
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines Blog

Proudly powered by WordPress · Theme: Adventure by Organic Themes.

%d bloggers like this: