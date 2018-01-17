Fashion flashback: Airline uniforms evolve through the years

After nearly two years of behind-the-scenes work, Alaska Airlines and Seattle couture designer Luly Yang will debut a modern West Coast-inspired uniform collection to our 23,000 employees across Air Group.

Before the uniforms are unveiled Thursday, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate uniforms from decades past – from hot pants to Russian Cossack dresses, pillbox hats, and long red velvet skirts — we’re flashing back to some uniforms through the ages. Check back Thursday evening to see the new uniforms.

Photos: Alaska’s uniforms through the years

1940s 1940s 1940s 1950s 1950s 1950s 1950s 1960s 1960s 1970s 1970s 1970s 1980s 1980s 1980s 1980s, Jet America 1980s, Horizon Air 1980s, Jet America 1990s 1990s, Horizon Air 1990s 2000s 2000s 2000s, Virgin America. Photo by Molly Choma. 2000s, Virgin America. Photo by Molly Choma. 2000s 2000s 2010s 2010s 2010s 2010s, Virgin America 2010s, Virgin America 2010s, Alaska Airlines 2010s, Horizon Air 2010s, Alaska Airlines

What’s next?

The new uniforms will be unveiled Thursday at a special employee fashion show in Seattle. About 130 employees – Alaska, Horizon Air and Virgin America pilots, flight attendants, customer service agents, and lounge concierges – will wear the new uniforms on the job for a 60-day wear test, providing feedback about how the uniform performs as well as input from their co-workers and guests about the designs. A separate test for maintenance and ground operations employees will come later this year. The wear test will result in any final tweaks and adjustments, before all the uniforms are manufactured in 2019 by Toronto-based Unisync Group, a leading uniform industry provider.