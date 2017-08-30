Now available: More elite benefits for Alaska flyers on Virgin America flights

This is a photo of a First CLass boarding line at the Seattle Airport.

Alaska Mileage Plan MVP, MVP Gold and Gold 75K members now receive enhanced elite benefits on Virgin America flights, putting Alaska flyers on par with its Elevate elite-level flyers.

New benefits include complimentary access to preferred main cabin seating, complimentary Main Cabin Select upgrades and access to advance purchase First Class upgrades.  Mileage Plan Gold and Gold 75K members also receive waived changed fees when traveling on Virgin America flights.

This will be welcome news for Alaska Airlines elites who also receive priority check-in, priority boarding and two free checked bags on Virgin America.

Virgin America does not offer complimentary upgrades to First Class as part of its elite benefits, however this is something for elites to look forward to as the two airlines continue to integrate their operations in 2018.

To learn more about how we’re growing together to give you more to love, click here.

 Category: Alaska Airlines

