With Black Friday and Cyber Monday flight deals, flyers want to escape somewhere warm, alone

After a long weekend traditionally spent with family, people are ready to escape by the time Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around.

Starting Nov. 24, check alaskaair.com for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and score our best deals of the year on flights.

Based on last year’s stats from alaskaair.com, we found that the majority of Cyber Monday shoppers are looking to book travel to a warm destination — without anybody else.

Here’s what we learned:

Cyber Monday shoppers on alaskaair.com are more likely to travel alone:

69% of tickets sold on Cyber Monday were for solo travel.

25% for couples only.

(So that was 94% adult travel.)

Cyber Monday shoppers on alaskaair.com prefer warm, sunny destinations:

The top destinations booked on Cyber Monday last year were flights to: Phoenix Las Vegas Los Angeles San Diego San Francisco Orange County Palm Springs Maui



Cyber Monday is known for being one of the least-productive work days of the year.

Most Alaska Airlines tickets were booked during work hours – between 9-11 a.m.

(Now stop daydreaming about a beach and get back to work.)

Not sure whether you’re ready to buy?

Alaska Airlines doesn’t charge change/cancellation fees for changes made more than 60 days prior to ticketed flight departure (although if you change to a higher-priced flight, the changes are subject to additional fare and taxes).