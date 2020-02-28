We’re suspending change and cancellation fees to support you through coronavirus uncertainty 

Every day seems to bring new developments related to the coronavirus, and the uncertainty of the disease is unsettling. Our hearts go out to those around the world who’ve been impacted by the virus.

It can be tough to keep track of what’s going on – and maybe even tougher to decide whether to make or keep your travel plans.

Life doesn’t stop, but we do want you to know: We’ve got you covered.

Starting today, Feb. 27, through March 12, 2020, we’ll suspend change and cancellation fees for new flight bookings for our guests who later decide not to travel because of concerns related to the virus.

If you book a flight prior to March 12, and then decide by that date to change or cancel your trip, you’ll receive full travel credit to fly with us later on – up to one year from the issuance of the credit. Fare differences may apply. Visit alaskaair.com for further details, where flyers can also use our self-service tool to manage their travel.

“We understand that information about the coronavirus is creating confusion and anxiety for some. Our first goal is to keep our guests safe, and offer peace of mind when it comes to flying with us,” said Andrew Harrison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “So, through this period, if you need to change your plans after booking a flight, we’ll work with you on new arrangements and you won’t have to worry about any change or cancellation fees.”

This policy applies to all of our fares, including Saver Fares, which generally do not allow for any changes or cancellations.

For us, safety is always priority number one – for our guests, our employees, our aircraft. Our team is in close contact with our medical directors and federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to continuously evaluate our preventative processes. Additional information about the virus and what precautions you can take is found at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

“While it sounds basic, all of us continuing to wash our hands well is the most important way to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus,” said Dr. John Lynch, our medical director from the University of Washington Medicine Harborview Medical Center. “Hand sanitizer or soap and water are equally effective at killing viruses on hands. We’ve updated onboard procedures to avoid cups and bottles touching each other between guests, and continue to evaluate our deep cleaning processes and procedures with input from the CDC and others.”

Like this: Like Loading...