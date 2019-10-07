Condé Nast Traveler names Alaska “Best U.S. Airline”

It’s a huge honor to be recognized as “Best U.S. Airline” at any time––but two years in a row? We’re thankful to flyers for choosing Alaska, over and over again.

Today, Condé Nast Traveler named us “Best U.S. Airline” in their 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. The award is especially significant because it’s based on the ratings of more than 600,000 readers who shared feedback about their recent travel experiences.

We’re constantly pushing ourselves to be better. Remaining at the top means staying focused on giving you what you want. We work hard to provide you with a remarkable onboard experience from bigger overhead bins and assigned seating to free texting and movies, seatback power and a fresh West Coast-inspired menu. Aircraft makeovers are underway to appeal to modern travelers and we’re in the process of launching high-speed satellite internet to our entire mainline fleet.

With our award-winning loyalty program, you earn a mile for every mile you fly, meaning you get free flights faster and more complimentary upgrades for our most frequent flyers.

What really differentiates us is the care we provide our guests. We have a passion for delivering remarkable service and going the extra mile, time and time again. Our people take great care of you at every moment of your journey, from booking your travel to arriving at your destination.

“I’m unbelievably proud of our remarkable people. This award is a direct reflection of our values and the tremendous care our employees put into serving you every day,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska’s president and chief operating officer. “From all of us at Alaska, thank you for flying with us and for sharing what you love about travel.”

As our guests, you’re the heart of our business, and we’re always striving to give you the best possible experience. Thanks for flying Alaska!

