More ways to go global: Alaska Airlines to expand American Airlines relationship and join oneworld

For Alaska Airlines guests, the world is getting closer – and easier to reach.

We’re expanding our relationship with American Airlines and announcing plans to join oneworld, the highly rated global airline network – two moves that open the world for our guests. We see this as an exciting West Coast international alliance, which includes:

the ability to earn and use miles on both Alaska and American

full elite status reciprocity

lounge access to nearly 50 American Admirals Clubs worldwide and seven Alaska Lounges in the U.S.

continued domestic codeshare and expanded international travel from Los Angeles and Seattle for hassle-free booking and travel between Alaska and American Airlines

In addition, we’re seeking full membership into oneworld, expected in summer 2021. Together, this new alliance and oneworld membership will give guests seamless access to 1,200 destinations around the world.

“This alliance opens the world for Alaska Airlines guests, whether traveling for business or pleasure,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska’s executive vice president and Chief Commercial Officer. “And importantly for our employees and the communities we serve, this West Coast international alliance enables Alaska’s continued independent growth.”

Once Alaska’s membership is approved by oneworld, guests traveling on Alaska, American or a oneworld partner will feel like they have one connected travel experience – no matter who or where you fly.

At the same time, agreements with our current valued Global Partners will continue uninterrupted.

The reach of our expanded global network means we can give our guests what they want most – access to a huge international portfolio, seamless reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, lounge access and more choices to experience the world.

So, what does this West Coast international alliance mean for Alaska Mileage Plan members?

Our new alliance will let members earn and redeem miles on even more domestic and international destinations. This includes today’s announcement by American Airlines for the first nonstop flight from Seattle to Bangalore, India, starting October 2020, along with new service from Seattle to London, starting in spring 2021.

Effective immediately:

Redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on all American Airlines flights and continue to earn miles on American flights with an Alaska flight number.

Access any of American’s 50 Admirals Club locations worldwide with an Alaska Lounge membership.

Continue to earn and redeem Mileage Plan miles on our current portfolio of 16 Global Partners.

Starting spring 2020:

Earn Alaska Mileage Plan miles on any American Airlines flights, domestically and internationally.

Starting summer 2021:

Earn and redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on all one world airlines.

world airlines. Alaska elites will enjoy privileges, including priority boarding, premium seating, baggage benefits and more when you fly on American Airlines or any one world airline.

world airline. Access 650 lounges within the oneworld network as an MVP Gold or Gold 75K member.

This is just the beginning. We will share more details with you as these benefits become available.

Q&A:

What is the benefit of this alliance?

Enhancing our relationship with American Airlines by forming a West Coast international alliance and joining oneworld opens the world to our guests. This means traveling on Alaska, American or a oneworld airline will feel like one connected travel experience––no matter who or where you fly.

With this announcement, how many destinations will I be able to connect to?

We’ll be able to connect guests to more than 1,200 destinations worldwide when we are a full member of oneworld.

Does this mean your relationship with American won’t end?

Correct. Alaska and American will continue our domestic codeshare relationship uninterrupted.

What does this mean for your existing unaffiliated Global Partners?

Our 16 Global Partners are very valuable and we’ll keep them as long as they continue to provide a unique value to our guests.

