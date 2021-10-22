Alaska Airlines Atrium: The gateway to the home of the Seattle Kraken

Home sweet home (game)! On Saturday, The Seattle Kraken will step out onto their home ice for the very first time, and we’re ready to SEA what legendary history they make!

As the official airline of the Kraken, we can’t wait to welcome our community and hockey fans to the Alaska Airlines Atrium, which will serve as the main entrance for all events at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Alaska’s Atrium features:

ICONIC CITY VIEWS

21,000 SQ. FT. OF GLASS

8,600 SQ. FT. OF SKYLIGHT

475 SOLAR PANELS

50-FT. CEILINGS

AND AN ALASKA TAIL TO TOP IT OFF + SO MUCH MORE!

We’re proud to be part of the most sustainable arena in the world and a signatory of The Climate Pledge , fitting right in with our mission to take care of the places we live and fly.

Some Alaska employees, including CEO Ben Minicucci, were among guests who got a sneak peek of the atrium at Climate Pledge Arena this week. Note: Masks were briefly removed when posing for portraits, but otherwise they were required at all times at the event.









“As Seattle’s hometown airline, we knew we wanted to be a part of hockey returning to Seattle and the renovation and opening of what is now one of the best arenas in the country,” said Natalie Bowman, MD of marketing and advertising. “Fans will be surrounded by Alaska Airlines outside the arena, inside the atrium and even on the ice during the games.”





Photos by Ingrid Barrentine.

Good luck tomorrow, boys! We’ll be cheering for you at every altitude!

See you at the Alaska Atrium sometime this season? Book now. Mask up. Let’s go!

Now, through the end of the hockey season, Kraken fans who wear the teams’ jersey can board early on all Alaska flights departing from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Paine Field (PAE).

Keep and eye out for our very own Kraken-themed plane (tail number N915AK), which will fly on routes to the team’s away games in cities we serve. Watch video of the plane getting painted.

Alaska and Kraken love teaming up to help communities. Last year, we helped donate hockey sticks to local youth.

