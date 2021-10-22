Alaska Airlines Atrium: The gateway to the home of the Seattle Kraken
Home sweet home (game)! On Saturday, The Seattle Kraken will step out onto their home ice for the very first time, and we’re ready to SEA what legendary history they make!
As the official airline of the Kraken, we can’t wait to welcome our community and hockey fans to the Alaska Airlines Atrium, which will serve as the main entrance for all events at the Climate Pledge Arena.
Alaska’s Atrium features:
- ICONIC CITY VIEWS
- 21,000 SQ. FT. OF GLASS
- 8,600 SQ. FT. OF SKYLIGHT
- 475 SOLAR PANELS
- 50-FT. CEILINGS
- AND AN ALASKA TAIL TO TOP IT OFF + SO MUCH MORE!
We’re proud to be part of the most sustainable arena in the world and a signatory of The Climate Pledge, fitting right in with our mission to take care of the places we live and fly.
“As Seattle’s hometown airline, we knew we wanted to be a part of hockey returning to Seattle and the renovation and opening of what is now one of the best arenas in the country,” said Natalie Bowman, MD of marketing and advertising. “Fans will be surrounded by Alaska Airlines outside the arena, inside the atrium and even on the ice during the games.”
Good luck tomorrow, boys! We’ll be cheering for you at every altitude!
See you at the Alaska Atrium sometime this season? Book now. Mask up. Let’s go!