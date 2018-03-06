Here’s how Alaska Airlines won “best airline” in the U.S., according to The Points Guy

Alaska Airlines is the top-ranked airline in America for the second year in a row, according to The Points Guy.

Alaska scored consistently well in all categories, ranking in the top three for low airfare, best on-time arrival rates, highest customer satisfaction, best baggage handling and a best-in-the-industry frequent flyer program.

“This award is a credit to our amazing, kind-hearted people who provide genuine, caring service for our guests every day,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska’s president and chief operating officer. “We’re focused on creating an airline people love, so even when things don’t go perfectly, our people are empowered to make things right. Sometimes that makes all the difference.”

The Points Guy ranked airlines in categories using public statistics:

Airfare and fees charged for checked baggage and ticket changes.

Size of each airlines route network.

Mishandled bags and passengers who are “involuntarily denied boarding,” otherwise known as “being bumped.”

On-time arrival rates.

Passenger complaints filed against each airline, including: flight problems, refunds, disability issues.

Route network (number of cities served) and airports with lounges.

Cabin comfort.

Frequent flyer programs and elite status.

In September, The Points Guy ranked Alaska’s Mileage Plan No. 1 for Elite Status programs.

The Points Guy reaches 5.2 million unique monthly visitors.

How Alaska is creating an airline people love

In 2017, Alaska added 44 new routes, on top of the routes from our acquisition of Virgin America. We now offer the most West Coast nonstop destinations of any airline, and have the No. 1 West Coast market share.

The team at Alaska is committed to creating an airline people love. As a result, we’re making substantial investments in our products, services and network to become the West Coast’s preferred airline.

Here’s what you can expect starting this year:

High-speed satellite Wi-Fi on our Boeing and Airbus aircraft, starting with the first airplane in March.

Opening of our New York/JFK Lounge in April.

A single Alaska Airlines shopping, booking and airport check-in for all of our guests by the end of April, which will significantly improve your experience across our 115+ airports and 1,200 daily flights.

New, modern interiors on our Boeing aircraft with blue mood lighting and a single Alaska-branded airport experience, including music that will help us celebrate our West Coast roots.

We’ll begin replacing the interiors of our fleet of 73 Airbus aircraft, which will increase the number of First Class seats available for upgrade, allow for the introduction of Premium Class, and include new seats, carpets and lighting.

You’ll continue to enjoy free texting and more than 200 free movies and TV shows, direct to your device.

West Coast-inspired food and beverage choices, including healthy natural ingredients, full-pour regional wine and microbrews, and more choices in both First Class and the main cabin.

We’re launching 13 daily departures to 8 West Coast markets from Paine Field, in Everett, Washington to create more travel options for the greater Seattle area.

New uniforms for our flight and ground crews designed by Seattle’s own Luly Yang. The uniforms debuted for wear-testing and will roll out to all uniformed employees in 2019.

On behalf of the dedicated and kind-hearted flight attendants, highly skilled pilots, friendly customer service agents, talented maintenance technicians, and those of us that support them behind the scenes, thanks for flying Alaska.