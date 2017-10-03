Alaska supports hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico

Photo of a person's hands forming a heart around the tail of an Alaska Airlines jet.

Alaska Airlines has partnered with United for Puerto Rico, donating $25,000 to help provide aid to hurricane victims.

United for Puerto Rico is an initiative brought forth by the First lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, in collaboration with corporate partners and private citizens, to provide aid and support to those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Puerto Rico during this most difficult time, and although Alaska does not currently serve Puerto Rico, our company values inspire us to do the right thing,” said Shaunta Hyde, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of community relations. “We are proud to partner with United for Puerto Rico, which can make the right decisions about where these funds should be spent.”

Hurricane Maria took a heavy toll on Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power and nearly all if its 3.4 million residents without basic necessities like water and food. The hurricane was a Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph when it made landfall on the U.S. territory Sept. 20.

If you would like to contribute to the relief efforts, visit http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/.

 Category: #alaskacares      Tags: , ,

  2. Thank you Alaska Airlines, for stepping up with your generous donation for Puerto Rico. One world! We take care of each other!

  3. Good for you Alaska airlines for your donations to Puerto Rico. They are American citizens and should be helped to the maximum by our government. This is a generous show of unity and I’m sure is greatly appreciated by the people on the island of Puerto Rico
    In this time of great need!! Judy Hinton

