Alaska supports wildfire relief efforts in Northern California

Alaska Airlines has partnered with the Salvation Army, donating $50,000 to assist Northern California wildfire victims.

Since Sunday, wildfires burning in Northern California have devastated the area, destroying thousands of homes and businesses. The Salvation Army has set up on-the-ground emergency disaster recovery centers throughout affected areas to provide shelter and meal services.

“Our hearts are with our community, and Alaska Air Group employees and their families in the North Bay, during this devastating time,” said Annabel Chang, Alaska Airlines’ Bay Area vice president. “We hope our partnership with the Salvation Army will bring much-needed relief to those affected by the wildfires.”

Alaska Airlines has provided service to Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport for 10 years. Flights to Sonoma County were suspended earlier this week. Although some flight service has resumed, guests should visit alaskaair.com to check the status of their flight.

If you would like to contribute to the Salvation Army’s Northern California wildfire relief efforts, please click here.

