We’re leaving our heart in San Francisco: Alaska Airlines unveils artwork in T2 at SFO

Keep an eye out for our big heart the next time you fly through Terminal 2 at San Francisco International Airport.

The sculpture was unveiled on Valentine’s Day and signifies Alaska Airlines’ ongoing commitment to delivering kind-hearted service to the Bay Area community.



“It’s fair to say Alaska Airlines and Virgin America employees have a big crush on the Bay Area,” said Annabel Chang, Alaska Airlines vice president of the Bay Area. “We’re thrilled to connect with local residents through important community partnerships like the Foundation’s Hearts in San Francisco program. Alaska Airlines hopes guests traveling through SFO will enjoy a warm welcome to the City by the Bay in the form of this beautiful heart.”

‘Genuine, caring service’

Hearts in San Francisco debuted in 2004 and 350 hearts have helped raise more than $11 million for Zuckerberg San Francisco General and its vital role as a provider of life-saving care to anyone in need, regardless of ability to pay.

“Genuine, caring service is at the heart of Alaska Airlines and San Francisco General Hospital Foundation’s community commitments,” Chang said. “Reminiscent of the official anthem for the city, we are delighted to leave our heart here in San Francisco.”

The heart sponsored by Alaska Airlines was created by Bay Area artist Gina Teichert. She says her inspiration for designing a large heart was her love for the democracy of public art. With its dynamic skyline and playful colors, her heart “Outerlands” is a celebration of the city’s west side. Succulents are omnipresent in the neighborhood and, like the fog, hardy residents await the golden hour each afternoon.

Hearts in San Francisco sculptures can be spotted throughout the city and beyond. The most recognizable is Tony Bennett’s heart “America’s Greatest City By the Bay” on the corner of Powell and Post streets in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Alaska Airlines offers 80 daily nonstop flights to 35 destinations from SFO.