With $100,000 donation, Alaska Airlines supports 10 Hawaii nonprofits

To celebrate 10 years of flying to the Islands, Alaska Airlines has given $100,000 to 10 nonprofits in Hawaii – $10,000 each.

“Hawaii has a special relationship with Alaska Airlines. During the Great Recession, the airline provided a U.S. West Coast connection and a much-needed boost to our economy,” said Hawaii Gov. David Ige. “Ten years later, it’s the number one carrier from that market, and its passengers contribute over $2 billion to the state’s economy each year. But the bond goes beyond the economic impact. Alaska Airlines is part of our ohana and our shared values. We look forward to a long and productive future together.”

The Alaska Airlines Foundation provided the $10,000 grants to the 10 organizations during a community reception Monday at The Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki. See the list of nonprofits below.

Alaska Airlines celebration in Waikiki

Hawaii Gov. David Ige, Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden, and Daniel Chun, Alaska Airlines director of sales, community and public relations for Hawaii. Hawaii Gov. David Ige Alaska CEO Brad Tilden. Andrew Harrison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Alaska Airlines.

$10,000 to AccesSurf

AccesSurf empowers people with physical and cognitive disabilities through accessible water programs.

Video: Alaska Cares: AccesSurf

$10,000 to Aloha United Way

Aloha United Way creates a healthier community by supporting programs and services that give children opportunities to achieve their full potential.

Video: Alaska Cares: Aloha United Way

$10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii creates life-changing friendships by matching kids or “littles” with mentors or “bigs” and guides kids, mentors, and parents on this life-changing journey.

$10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii

Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii inspires young people toward a greater future by providing a safe place for kids, which includes professional mentorship, character development and life-enhancing skills.

Video: Alaska Cares: Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii

$10,000 to Friends of Hawaii Robotics

Friends of Hawaii Robotics supports Hawaii’s nine robotics programs in elementary, middle and high schools statewide and creates opportunities for students to develop essential twenty-first century life skills, which prepare them to become Hawaii’s leaders of tomorrow.

Video: Alaska Cares: Friends of Hawaii Robotics

$10,000 to Hawaii Youth Symphony

Hawaii Youth Symphony advances critical and positive links between music study, academic achievement, and social emotional development.

Video: Alaska Cares: Hawaii Youth Symphony

$10,000 to Islander Scholars

Islander Scholars honors public high school juniors who exemplify the values that make Hawaii unique, forming a cohort of young leaders who will help Hawaii thrive in the future.

$10,000 to Kapiolani Health Foundation

Kapiolani Health Foundation supports Hawaii’s only maternity, newborn and pediatric specialty medical center, providing exceptional medical care to women, children and families.

$10,000 to Kupu

Kupu provides hands-on training programs that educate and mentor youth to become stewards of Hawaii’s culture and environment, helping them develop a strong connection to the place in which they live.

Video: Alaska Cares: Kupu

$10,000 to Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Make-A-Wish Hawaii grants memorable wishes for Hawaii’s critically-ill children, helping them to imagine a future without illness and believe in what’s possible.

Video: Alaska Cares: Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Video: Alaska’s Decade of Aloha

Over the past decade, Alaska Airlines has provided nearly $2.7 million in cash and in-kind support to more than 180 Hawaii organizations. Alaska Airlines flies the most nonstop flights from Hawaii to the most destinations on the West Coast, with 179 flights per week from four Hawaiian Islands.