Alaska offers support for those impacted by Las Vegas shooting

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have implemented a flexible travel policy to allow guests with tickets to or from Las Vegas to change their tickets or request a full refund. The latest on Alaska’s travel policy can be found here. For Virgin America, check here.

“Like many with friends and family visiting or living in Las Vegas, Alaska Airlines is reaching out to make sure our employees in the area are safe,” said Shaunta Hyde, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of community relations. “We’re also standing by ready to assist our guests and those injured or killed by this senseless shooting.”

This week, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America will also offer deeply discounted travel for anyone with an immediate family member or domestic partner who was injured in the Las Vegas shooting. To book travel to Las Vegas, call 1-800-252-7522 for assistance.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America operate 23 roundtrip flights a day to Las Vegas from Seattle; New York (JFK); San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; and Los Angeles.

